Indian Railways is developing Kavach 5.0, the next-generation version of its indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, specifically for Mumbai’s suburban rail network. The upgraded technology is expected to improve train safety, enhance operational reliability and support higher-frequency services on one of the world’s busiest suburban railway systems.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, confirmed that the new version is currently under development and will be introduced on Mumbai’s suburban network once it is ready.

Designed for high-density suburban operations

The Ministry of Railways had announced Kavach 5.0 in April 2025 as an advanced train safety and signalling system tailored for suburban railway operations. The upgraded platform is expected to enable trains to operate with shorter headways, allowing more services to run while maintaining high safety standards.

The ministry has said the system is designed to reduce the distance between successive trains, improving line capacity without compromising operational safety. The technology is expected to play a key role in handling the growing passenger demand on Mumbai’s suburban network.

“Vande Bharat 4.0 is envisaged to incorporate Kavach 5.0, the next evolution of India’s indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, as part of its advanced safety and technology framework,” the ministry said in a statement.

Mumbai’s suburban railway is jointly operated by the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) zones of Indian Railways. Together, they run 3,234 EMU suburban services every day, including both AC and non-AC trains.

Western Railway operates 1,414 services, including 145 AC EMU services, while Central Railway runs 1,820 services, including 120 AC EMU services. The network also operates 266 fifteen-car EMU services, helping accommodate higher passenger volumes, particularly during peak hours.

Kavach 4.0 already approved for Indian Railways

Kavach was adopted as India’s national Automatic Train Protection system in July 2020. The technology automatically applies brakes if a loco pilot fails to respond appropriately, ensuring trains operate within prescribed speed limits while also improving safety during adverse weather conditions.

Passenger train trials of Kavach began in February 2016. Based on operational experience with Version 3.2, the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) approved the specifications for Kavach Version 4.0 on July 16, 2024.

According to Indian Railways, Kavach 4.0 includes several enhancements, including improved train location accuracy, better signal aspect information in large railway yards, station-to-station communication over optical fibre networks and direct integration with existing electronic interlocking systems. The upcoming Kavach 5.0 is expected to build on these capabilities while addressing the specific operational requirements of Mumbai’s high-density suburban railway network.