Indian Railways’ tireless effort for Jammu and Kashmir! Decides to extend rail line to Uri – Know its significance and other details

The announcement of connecting Uri will give a fillip to the trade and business sectors in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The zonal railway has planned to begin construction work on the 50 km long Baramulla-Uri railway line soon.

Good news for people of Jammu and Kashmir! Indian Railways is working tirelessly to connect the valley with other parts of the country. The national transporter has decided to bring Uri on the railway map of the country.

In this context, the Northern Railway (NR) zone has floated a tender to improve the connectivity in the Union Territory (UT). The zonal railway has planned to begin construction work on the 50 km long Baramulla-Uri railway line soon. Presently, the railway officials are undertaking the Final Location Survey (FLS). The survey would be completed within three months of awarding the tenders.

Significance of Baramulla-Uri rail project:-

The announcement of connecting Uri will give a fillip to the trade and business sectors in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. This will provide employment opportunities to locals as well as boost the tourism and hospitality industry. With the connectivity of rail lines, it would become easy for people to travel across any part of the country seamlessly.

This would also act as an alternate route to the national highway which remains cut off many times during a year. It is also important from a strategic point of view for the transportation of troops, equipment and other supplies to forward areas of the Line of Control (LoC). The rail route will provide reliable and all-weather connectivity throughout the year.  

About Uri:- 

Uri is a frontier town of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It is situated at a distance of more than 100 km from Srinagar. The extension of the railway line to Uri will improve the connectivity to Baramulla, Srinagar and Banihal.

The national transporter has also planned to introduce Vande Bharat in the valley by the end of this year. This semi-high speed train will run on the Udhampur-Srinagar- Baramulla rail route.

First published on: 19-05-2023 at 09:00 IST

