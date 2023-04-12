Indian Railways’ summer bonanza! 217 special trains to connect major destinations, Over 4,000 trips planned – Details here

The Railways will be running 217 special trains during the summer season to provide passengers with more convenient travel options. These over 200 trains will be making 4, 010 trips.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the special trains will run on different railway routes to connect different places in the country.

While the South Central Railway and the South Western Railway have listed out the most number of special trains 48 and 69 special trains respectively, the Western Railway and Southern Railway will have 40 and 20 trains.

Several other zones, including the Central and East Central Railway, have already been notified about the special trains. The North Western Railway has also informed about 16.

The railways see an increase in the number of passengers during the summer season. These special trains are designed to ensure a smooth and comfortable travel experience.

The official statement mentioned that malpractices like cornering of seats, over-charging and touting activity are being done and strictly monitored.

Moreover, to prevent overcrowding in the coaches, measures are being taken that include forming queues to allow passengers to enter unreserved coaches, and deploying staff to attend to any disruption of train service on priority. “May I Help You” booths are being set up at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of passengers, ANI reported.

Measures are also being taken to ensure that the announcements regarding the arrival and departure of trains are made in a timely manner.