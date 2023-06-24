Indian Railways has successfully conducted the trial run of Madhya Pradesh’s second Vande Bharat Express. The train set from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) reached the state earlier this month. The train is expected to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this week.

The trial run was conducted in presence of senior railway officials. This is also the first semi-high speed train for the West Central Railway (WCR) zone. The train would be maintained and operated by the WCR zone.

Vande Bharat route and frequency in Madhya Pradesh:-

This ultra modern train has been proposed to run from Rani Kamlapati to Jabalpur. The new Vande Bharat is expected to operate six days a week.

Stoppage of Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express:-

During its journey between Bhopal and Jabalpur, the new Vande Bharat Express is likely to halt at three stations. These are – Narsinghpur, Piparia, and Narmadapuram.

Travel time of Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express:-

The new age train is likely to cover the distance of 331 km in around four hours and thirty minutes. Presently, the fastest trains between two cities are – Rani Kamlapati-Adhartal Intercity Express and Amarkantak Express. Both the trains complete the same distance in 05:05 hrs and 05:12 hrs respectively.

Composition of Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express:-

The Vande Bharat Express train between Rani Kamlapati and Jabalpur railway station is composed of eight coaches. The train is fully air-conditioned with automatic doors and LED lighting. The train has driver cabins at both ends. The ultra-modern Semi High-Speed Train has advanced safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System – KAVACH.

Earlier this month, the national transporter conducted a trial run between Patna and Ranchi. This is going to be the first semi-high speed train for Bihar and Jharkhand.