scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Indian Railways successfully conducts trial run of Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express – Watch Video

The new age train is likely to cover the distance of 331 km in around four hours and thirty minutes.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur, Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur vande bharat, Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur vande bharat express, Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur train, Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur distance, Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur vande bharat train, Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur vande bharat express route, Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur vande bharat express fare, Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur vande bharat inauguration,
The train is expected to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this week.

Indian Railways has successfully conducted the trial run of Madhya Pradesh’s second Vande Bharat Express. The train set from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) reached the state earlier this month. The train is expected to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this week.

The trial run was conducted in presence of senior railway officials. This is also the first semi-high speed train for the West Central Railway (WCR) zone. The train would be maintained and operated by the WCR zone.

Also Read

Vande Bharat route and frequency in Madhya Pradesh:-

This ultra modern train has been proposed to run from Rani Kamlapati to Jabalpur. The new Vande Bharat is expected to operate six days a week.

Also Read

Stoppage of Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express:-

During its journey between Bhopal and Jabalpur, the new Vande Bharat Express is likely to halt at three stations. These are – Narsinghpur, Piparia, and Narmadapuram.

Travel time of Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express:-

Also Read

The new age train is likely to cover the distance of 331 km in around four hours and thirty minutes. Presently, the fastest trains between two cities are – Rani Kamlapati-Adhartal Intercity Express and Amarkantak Express. Both the trains complete the same distance in 05:05 hrs and 05:12 hrs respectively.  

Composition of Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express:-

The Vande Bharat Express train between Rani Kamlapati and Jabalpur railway station is composed of eight coaches. The train is fully air-conditioned with automatic doors and LED lighting. The train has driver cabins at both ends. The ultra-modern Semi High-Speed Train has advanced safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System – KAVACH.  

Earlier this month, the national transporter conducted a trial run between Patna and Ranchi. This is going to be the first semi-high speed train for Bihar and Jharkhand. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-06-2023 at 11:25 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS