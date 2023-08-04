Good news for rail commuters! The Ministry of Railways has approved the stoppage points of Chennai Egmore-Madurai Tejas Superfast Express. The train is being maintained and operated by Southern Railway (SR) zone. It was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2019.

In a statement, the zonal railway said that the train will be provided an additional stoppage on an experimental basis. “Train No 22671/22672 Chennai Egmore – Madurai – Chennai Egmore Tejas Superfast Express have been provided an experimental stoppage……..o­n an experimental basis,” the SR said.

Stoppages of 22671/22672 Chennai Egmore-Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejas Superfast Express:-

From now onwards, the train will halt at three railway stations instead of two during its journey between Chennai Egmore and Madurai and vice versa. These are – Tambaram, Tiruchchirapali, and Dindigul Junction.

Distance and Travel Time of Chennai Egmore-Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejas Superfast Express:-

The Chennai Egmore-Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejas Superfast Express covers a distance of 497 km in six hours and 15 minutes. This is the fastest train on the route followed by MS QLN Express and MS Guruvayur Express.

Frequency of Chennai Egmore-Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejas Superfast Express:-

The Chennai Egmore-Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejas Superfast Express operates on all days of the week except Thursday.

Timings of Chennai Egmore-Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejas Superfast Express:-

The train commences its journey from Chennai Egmore at 06:00 hrs and reaches the destination at 12:15. Meanwhile, in return direction, the train leaves Madurai Junction at 15:00 hrs and arrives in Chennai Egmore at 21:15 hrs.

At Tambaram, the train number 22671 will reach at 06:25 hrs and will depart at 06:27 hrs. On the return journey, the train number 22672 will arrive at 20:38 hrs and will halt for two minutes only.

Significance of Chennai Egmore-Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejas Superfast Express’ stoppage at Tambaram station:-

Tambaram is a major Suburban of Chennai City. This stoppage will immensely benefit IT employees commuting regularly between Madurai and Chennai as Tambaram is close to IT hubs like Mahindra city. This stoppage will also benefit businessmen and merchants traveling between the two cities.