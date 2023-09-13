scorecardresearch
Indian Railways’ Sleeping Pods: Enjoy budget-friendly travel to Matheran with innovative hospitality

The Matheran railway station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Central Railway’s Mumbai Division.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The railways will develop this 'Sleeping Pods' or Pod Hotel near the station area.

Good news for travellers! Indian Railways has taken an initiative to develop ‘Sleeping Pods’ in order to enhance the passenger experience. The move will also help the national transporter to increase its non-fare revenue and thereby boost up earnings. This new initiative will be developed at Matheran, the famous hill station on the Western Ghats. 

The Matheran railway station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Central Railway’s Mumbai Division. Earlier, this new-age facility opened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Railway station.

Benefit of ‘Sleeping Pods’

The railways will develop this ‘Sleeping Pods’ or Pod Hotel near the station area. Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, Dr Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway (CR) said, “Passengers can get affordable good quality hotels near the station area itself.”

Construction of Sleeping Pods:-

For the construction of ‘Sleeping Pods’, the zonal railway has already published an open online tender through E-Auction and will be opened on September 25, 2023. This will be built in a total area of 758.77 square meters. It will be constructed on a ‘Built, Operate and Transfer’ basis at Matheran station.

In a statement, the zonal railway said, “Bidders have to register in IREPS portal of the railways in order to bid in the E-AUCTION Module o­n 25/09/2023 decided auction date. Results and LOA (Letter of allocation) to successful bidder will be declared o­nline on the same day of auction o­n 25/09/2023.”

Facilities at Sleeping Pods:-

The proposed Sleeping will have all necessary and modern amenities. The in house pantry services will be provided exclusively for occupants and users of the Pod Hotel. There will be lifts, guide facilities and trekking activities for occupants. 

About Matheran:-

Matheran is the nearest and the most popular tourist destination for Mumbaikars. The zonal railway is popularizing this place not o­nly as a major tourist destination but also as a place which takes o­ne close to Nature. It provides the thrill of watching Nature closely along with a memorable ride in the Toy train. 

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 07:41 IST

Nifty 50

