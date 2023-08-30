scorecardresearch
Indian Railways shares scenic delights of Neral-Matheran Toy Train’s route! Watch enchanting video here

Sharing the video, the Indian Railways wrote, “Neral-Matheran toy train offers breathtaking views!”

Written by FE Online
The Neral-Matheran toy train is over 100 years old and operates between Neral and Matheran.  It is among the few mountain railways in India. (Twitter)

The Indian Railways never shies away from appreciating the jaw-dropping beauty of the length and breadth of the Indian landscape. If we were to list the number of breathtaking views the trains in India witness, we would have to write another whole article on it. However, this one is about the Neral-Matheran toy train’s journey.

Neral-Matheran toy train

The Indian Railways shared a video of the Neral-Matheran toy train on X, formerly called Twitter. Sharing the video, it wrote, “Neral-Matheran toy train offers breathtaking views!” The 38-second clip shows the train passing through lush green sceneries, which would definitely make you want to hop on the journey.

The Neral-Matheran toy train is over 100 years old and operates between Neral and Matheran.  It is among the few mountain railways in India.

The train makes four trips in a day, two from Neral to Matheran and the other two from Matheran to Neral. It covers the journey of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Neral to Matheran

Trip A:

  • Departure from Neral – 08:50 am
  • Arrival at Matheran – 11:30 am

Trip B:

  • Departure from Neral – 10:25 am
  • Arrival at Matheran – 01:05 pm

Matheran to Neral

Trip C:

  • Departure from Matheran – 02:45 pm
  • Arrival at Neral – 04:30 pm

Trip D:

  • Departure from Matheran – 04:00 pm
  • Arriva at Neral – 06:40 pm

Neral-Matheran Toy train fare

For a round trip journey which is completed on the same day, the fare stands at Rs 32,088 inclusive of tax, on weekdays, while on weekends the ride will cost Rs 44,608, tax included. However, for a round trip with an overnight stay, the fare will be Rs 32,088 (including tax) for weekdays and Rs 44,068 (including tax) for weekends. The passenger has to pay a detention charge of Rs 1,800 per hour.

Indian Railways

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 11:44 IST

