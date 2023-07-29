Indian Railways shares revised night rules for trains including Vande Bharat, Rajdhani – Details inside

The Indian Railways, which is one of the most bustling railway networks in the world and serves as a lifeline for millions of travellers, has recently announced a series of updated rules for passengers embarking on overnight journeys. Millions of people travel through the night and the Indian Railways provide several facilities to ensure comfort during the journey.

With a focus on ensuring convenience for all travellers, these rules are applicable to all train services, including renowned ones like Vande Bharat and Rajdhani. Here are the essential rules that night travellers must be aware of.

Indian Railways Night Rule

Silent Ambience: After 10 PM, passengers need to maintain a serene atmosphere inside the train by refraining from speaking loudly.

Ticket Checks: According to the revised set of rules, the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) will not conduct ticket checks beyond 10 PM.

Middle Berth Courtesy: Passengers holding middle berth tickets are required to open their seats to prepare for sleep during nighttime. In turn, fellow passengers occupying lower berths should not object to this arrangement, fostering mutual consideration among travelers.

Night Lights: To avoid disturbing others, the use of bright lights inside the train is prohibited during the night. Indian Railways has asked passengers to utilize only the night lights when necessary, ensuring a peaceful environment for all.

Online Food Ordering: The Indian Railways provides multiple facilities for passengers to place food orders online, allowing them to enjoy their preferred meals during their journey. However, it’s important to note that food delivery services onboard the trains are not available after 10 PM.

Indian Railways Luggage Rule

Apart from these night travel rules, the Indian Railways has also specified luggage allowances for different classes.

Passengers traveling in AC coaches are allowed a maximum of 70 kg of luggage, while those in sleeper class can carry up to 40 kg, and second-class travelers can carry up to 35 kg.

For extra luggage, passengers have the option to pay additional charges: 150 kg in AC class, 80 kg in sleeper class, and 70 kg in second-class.

The Indian Railways stated that, if any person is found to be not complying with these rules, authorities can take appropriate actions in terms of fines. In case of any discomfort because of fellow passengers, a person can seek help from TTE.