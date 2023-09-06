Indian Railways set to roll out 4th Vande Bharat Express in Madhya Pradesh – All you need to know

Indian Railways is set to introduce another Vande Bharat Express for Madhya Pradesh. This will be the fourth semi-high speed train for the state. This indigenous blue and white colour train has revolutionized rail travel in the country by providing state-of-the-art amenities and reducing travel time for passengers between two destinations.

New route of Vande Bharat Express in Madhya Pradesh:-

This new semi-high speed train will commence its journey from Neemuch. The station falls under the Ratlam Division of Western Railway. Speaking to FinancialExpress.Com, Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Western Railway said, “As of now, nothing finalised. Will inform you once the route is approved.”

Railway Minister makes announcement:-

Addressing a public gathering on September 04, 2023 (Monday), Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Neemuch would soon get a blue and white colour train.

Other Vande Bharat Express trains in Madhya Pradesh:-

Presently, three semi-high speed trains are operating in the state. These are – Hazrat Nizamuddin-Rani Kamlapati Bhopal Vande Bharat, Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat and Khajuraho-Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express.