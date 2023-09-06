Indian Railways set to roll out 4th Vande Bharat Express in Madhya Pradesh – All you need to know

Indian Railways is set to introduce another Vande Bharat Express for Madhya Pradesh. This will be the fourth semi-high speed train for the state. This indigenous blue and white colour train has revolutionized rail travel in the country by providing state-of-the-art amenities and reducing travel time for passengers between two destinations.
New route of Vande Bharat Express in Madhya Pradesh:-
This new semi-high speed train will commence its journey from Neemuch. The station falls under the Ratlam Division of Western Railway. Speaking to FinancialExpress.Com, Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Western Railway said, “As of now, nothing finalised. Will inform you once the route is approved.”
Railway Minister makes announcement:-
Addressing a public gathering on September 04, 2023 (Monday), Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Neemuch would soon get a blue and white colour train.
Other Vande Bharat Express trains in Madhya Pradesh:-
Presently, three semi-high speed trains are operating in the state. These are – Hazrat Nizamuddin-Rani Kamlapati Bhopal Vande Bharat, Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat and Khajuraho-Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express.
- Hazrat Nizamuddin-Rani Kamlapati Bhopal Vande Bharat: This is the first Vande Bharat Express train for the state. This is the nation’s 11th blue and white colour train. It was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 01, 2023. It covers the distance of 700 km in 07 hours and 30 minutes. The train runs on all days except Saturday. During its journey between New Delhi and Rani Kamalapati, the train halts at three stations – Agra Cantt., Gwalior Junction, and Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi.
- Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express: This is the second blue and white colour train for the state. It was launched on June 27, 2023. The train covers a distance of 246 km in 03:06 hrs. In its journey, the train halts at Ujjain Junction station only.
- Khajuraho-Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express: This is the semi-high speed train for Madhya Pradesh. This was introduced on June 27, 2023. The train covers a distance of 331 km in four hours and 35 minutes. During its journey, the train stops at Narmadapuram, Itarsi Junction, Pipariya and Narsinghpur railway station.