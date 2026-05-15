Given the surge in crude rates and hike in fuel prices, are businesses looking to move to cheaper modes of transport to protect margins? Well, close on the heels of record automotive freight transport by Rail.

Indian Railways has moved 170% more cement in the past four months compared to the same period before a set of freight reforms introduced in November last year.

Rail freight, particularly over medium and long distances, tends to be cheaper than road haulage. As road transport costs climb alongside diesel prices, the ongoing shift toward rail movement provides a meaningful offset. Also, given the PM’s recent call to cut down fuel shortage, the Railways offer a convenient freight transport alternative.

Railway Freight: What changed in November

Railways introduced customised bulk cement tank containers and a new bulk cement terminal policy designed to support multimodal cargo handling. Before this, bulk cement typically moved in bagged form, passing through multiple handling stages before reaching a construction site.

The new containers move directly from train to trailer and back, are standard-shaped, and compatible with Ready-Mix Concrete machines. This has effectively eliminated two stages of handling in the supply chain, cutting both time and cost. Dust generation and spillage losses, which are a persistent problem with bagged cement logistics, have also come down.

The delivered cost equation

For anyone tracking construction input costs, the logistics piece has always been an underappreciated variable. Cement prices at the factory gate tell only part of the story; the delivered cost, what a builder or contractor actually pays at the site, is shaped heavily by how the material travels.

The Railway Ministry statement said the overall delivered cost of cement is expected to fall as a result of the rail freight reforms. The Ministry specifically linked this to affordable housing, arguing that lower construction input costs ease pressure across the value chain for the poor and middle class.

That argument gains added relevance now. Even as pump prices rise and road freight costs follow, the expanding rail share in cement logistics acts as a counterweight — not eliminating the impact of the fuel hike, but potentially blunting it.

What to watch

Railways is now attempting to replicate the cement model for fly ash, the fine powder residue from thermal power plants used in cement manufacturing, brick production and road construction. India produces nearly 300 million metric tonnes of fly ash annually; Railways currently moves only about 13 million tonnes of it.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described this as a “waste to wealth” opportunity, directing officials to substantially raise Railways’ share of fly ash movement toward brick kilns, cement plants and construction sites. Wider fly ash use would lower input costs further, adding another layer of insulation against the fuel price pass-through.

The gap between 13 million tonnes moved and 300 million tonnes produced is wide enough that even modest gains could matter, both as a revenue stream for Railways and as a cost buffer for the construction sector at a time when energy prices are climbing again