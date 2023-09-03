Indian Railways’ Secunderabad station upgrade: Know project cost and ongoing progress

To provide world class amenities along with elegant features and modern look, Indian Railways is redeveloping more than 500 railway stations across the country. In this context, the redevelopment of Secunderabad railway station in Telangana is currently progressing at a rapid pace. The station falls under the jurisdiction of South Central Railway (SCR) zone.

Cost of Secunderabad railway station modernisation project:-

The Secunderabad railway station is being upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 720 crores. The progress of the works is being monitored continuously to meet the stipulated targets. The construction work is being carried out without any hindrance to the rail commuters.

In a statement, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway (SCR) said, “Undertaking all necessary precautions during the work will ensure least inconvenience to the rail users.”

Secunderabad railway station redevelopment project status:-

Booking/Parcel Office:

As part of the makeover, the railways have constructed a new temporary booking office near the exit gate number 5 and parcel office and has been functioning to meet the ticketing as well as enquiry demands of the passengers.

Foundation of new station building:

On the Southern-side, the foundation work for the new station building has already commenced. There will be two basements on the southern side – (a) For facilitating arrival of the passengers and (b) For meeting the parking needs of the passengers. Work has commenced for construction of both basement levels.

Multi-level car parking:

As part of the station upgrade, excavation work is under progress for construction of a Multi-level car parking facility towards the North side of the station building.

Construction of water tank:

A total of three water tanks are being constructed to meet the requirements of the entire station, coaching depot and other offices. One underground tank of 1.5 lakh litres capacity is being constructed at the Reservation office. Another Underground Tank of 2 lakh litres capacity is being constructed near the Train Lighting depot area and another underground tank of 6 lakh litres capacity is being constructed near Platform number 10.

Set up of Electrical Sub-Station:-

The work has commenced for setting-up additional Electrical Substation (ESS) on the South-side of the existing station building. Currently, there is one 11 KV ESS on the north side of the existing station building. This is being upgraded to 33 KV ESS. This will prove to be beneficial for the new station building as it will have substantially greater capacity, handling more passengers and providing additional services.