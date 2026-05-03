Indian Railways has approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 895.30 crore in West Bengal to boost metro operations and enhance freight connectivity, as per official statement by PIB. The project goal is to improve line capacity, safety, and overall reliability across key routes in the states.

The investment includes upgrades to the Kolkata Metro’s power system and reconstruction of an old bridge in the Adra division. These works are part of a broader effort to modernise infrastructure and meet the rising transport demand.

How will Kolkata Metro capacity improve?

A major portion of the funding, Rs 671.72 crore, has been allocated for upgrading the North-South Corridor of the Kolkata Metro. Under the plan, seven new substations will be installed and will strengthen the existing power infrastructure along the route.

The project will also reform power supply systems from 11 kV to 33 kV across key stretches. According to the official release, the metro system, originally established in the 1980s was designed for train intervals of about five minutes. With the upgrade, trains are expected to operate at a much higher frequency of around 2.5 minutes, significantly improving capacity and commuter experience.

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Changes planned for freight and bridge infrastructure

Another project worth Rs 223.58 crore has been cleared for reconstructing parts of the Damodar bridge in the Madhukunda-Damodar section under South Eastern Railway. The existing structure, which was built in 1903 and 1965, has shown signs of ageing and requires reconstruction of its foundation and substructure.

This section is a crucial rail link between Asansol and Tatanagar and forms part of an important coal and freight corridor. Strengthening the bridge and associated track infrastructure is expected to upgrade safety and ensure smoother freight movement.

Why are these projects important?

Apart from improving commuter services, the project is expected to support industrial activity in the Durgapur-Asansol belt by boosting rail connectivity for bulk cargo movement.

The routes carry heavy traffic density and serve as feeder lines for dedicated freight corridors. Thus, it is strategically significant for goods transportation in eastern India.

Overall, the approved works are creating a more efficient, reliable and high-capacity rail network in West Bengal, benefiting both passengers and industries.