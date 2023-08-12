Indian Railways’ safety blanket for women passengers! ‘Meri Saheli’, gender-balance escort teams – Initiatives you need to know all about

The Indian Railways has observed a significant decline in reported incidents of violence against women travelling in trains, as per the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The statistics, compiled up to 2021, reveal a substantial reduction in crimes against women compared to the years 2018 and 2019. The data for the year 2020 was excluded from the comparison due to the severe disruption in passenger train operations caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, information for the years 2022 and the present year is pending release by the NCRB.

How has Indian Railways ramped up security measures?

To bolster passenger security, surveillance efforts have been ramped up through the installation of CCTV cameras across 7264 coaches and 866 railway stations.

A series of awareness campaigns, employing mediums such as posters, banners, leaflets, and videos displayed on the Railway Display Network (RDN), are routinely conducted. These campaigns aim to educate passengers about essential precautionary measures to undertake during their journeys.

In collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police forces, the Railways have implemented several measures to ensure the safety and security of passengers, particularly women, during train travel:

Escorting Vulnerable Trains: Trains operating on vulnerable and identified routes are accompanied by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, in addition to those escorted by State Government Railway Police daily.



Engagement through Social Media: The Railways maintain an active presence on various social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, and Koo, to engage with passengers, enhance security, and address their security concerns.

24/7 Helpline: The Railway Help Line number 139 remains operational round the clock, providing passengers in distress with security-related assistance.



Public Address Announcements: Frequent announcements are made via the Public Address System, advising passengers to remain cautious against theft, snatching, drugging, and other potential threats.

‘Meri Saheli’ Initiative: An initiative called ‘Meri Saheli’ has been introduced to prioritize the safety and security of female passengers traveling alone. This initiative covers the entire journey, from the originating station to the destination station.

Gender-Balanced Escort Teams: Railway zones have received directives to deploy a balanced combination of male and female RPF/RPSF personnel in train escort parties whenever feasible.

Preventing Unauthorized Entry: Stringent measures are taken to prevent unauthorized entry of male passengers into compartments designated for women.

State Level Security Committee: For thorough monitoring and assessment of railway security arrangements, State Level Security Committees for Railways (SLSCR) have been established in all states and union territories, chaired by the respective Director General of Police or Commissioner.

The Railways’ continuous efforts and coordinated actions with law enforcement agencies reflect their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of passengers, particularly women, during their train journeys. While the NCRB data for 2022 and beyond is awaited, the current initiatives remain focused on creating a secure environment for all travelers.