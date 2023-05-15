scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Indian Railways revises timing of Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express – Check latest schedule and other details

During its journey between Secunderabad and Tirupati and vice versa, this new age train halts at four railway stations.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
secunderabad tirupati vande bharat, secunderabad tirupati vande bharat train, secunderabad tirupati vande bharat express, secunderabad tirupati vande bharat number, secunderabad tirupati vande bharat express timings, secunderabad tirupati vande bharat train route, secunderabad tirupati vande bharat stops, secunderabad tirupati vande bharat time table, secunderabad tirupati vande bharat revise time table,
The blue and white colour train has gained much popularity among the passengers.

Indian Railways has reduced the travel time of the country’s 13th Vande Bharat Express train. The semi-high speed train operates between Secunderabad and Tirupati. The national transporter has reduced the travel time between the two cities by 15 minutes.

After the revision of the time table, the train will now complete its journey in either direction in 8 hours and 15 minutes. Earlier, it took eight hours and thirty minutes to complete the same distance. The new timing will be effective from May 17, 2023 onwards.

Also Read

The blue and white colour train has gained much popularity among the passengers. In a statement, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway (SCR), said, “Reduction in travel time will assist the rail passengers in completing their journey faster and in a more comfortable manner.”

Also Read

Stoppages of Secunderabad-Tirupati-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express:-

During its journey between Secunderabad and Tirupati and vice versa, this new age train halts at four railway stations. These are: Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore.

Check revised timings of Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express:-

  • Departure from Secunderabad – 06:15 hrs
  • Arrival at Nalgonda – 07:29 hrs
    Departure from Nalgonda – 07:30 hrs
  • Arrival at Guntur – 09:35 hrs
    Departure from Guntur – 09:40 hrs
  • Arrival at Ongole – 11:12 hrs
    Departure from Ongole – 11:15 hrs
  • Arrival at Nellore – 12:29 hrs
    Departure from Nellore – 12:30 hrs
  • Arrival at Tirupati – 14:30 hrs

Check revised timings of Tirupati-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express:-

Also Read
  • Departure from Tirupati – 15:15 hrs
  • Arrival at Nellore – 16:49 hrs
    Departure from Nellore – 16:50 hrs
  • Arrival at Ongole – 18:02 hrs
    Departure from Ongole – 18:05 hrs
  • Arrival at Guntur – 19:45 hrs
    Departure from Guntur – 19:50 hrs
  • Arrival at Nalgonda – 21:49 hrs
    Departure from Nalgonda – 21:50 hrs
  • Arrival at Secunderabad – 23:30 hrs

This semi-high speed train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 08, 2023. This is the second blue and white colour train from Secunderabad. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-05-2023 at 16:06 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market