Indian Railways revises timing of Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express – Check latest schedule and other details

Indian Railways has reduced the travel time of the country’s 13th Vande Bharat Express train. The semi-high speed train operates between Secunderabad and Tirupati. The national transporter has reduced the travel time between the two cities by 15 minutes.

After the revision of the time table, the train will now complete its journey in either direction in 8 hours and 15 minutes. Earlier, it took eight hours and thirty minutes to complete the same distance. The new timing will be effective from May 17, 2023 onwards.

The blue and white colour train has gained much popularity among the passengers. In a statement, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway (SCR), said, “Reduction in travel time will assist the rail passengers in completing their journey faster and in a more comfortable manner.”

Stoppages of Secunderabad-Tirupati-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express:-

During its journey between Secunderabad and Tirupati and vice versa, this new age train halts at four railway stations. These are: Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore.

Check revised timings of Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express:-

Departure from Secunderabad – 06:15 hrs

Arrival at Nalgonda – 07:29 hrs

Departure from Nalgonda – 07:30 hrs

Arrival at Guntur – 09:35 hrs

Departure from Guntur – 09:40 hrs

Arrival at Ongole – 11:12 hrs

Departure from Ongole – 11:15 hrs

Arrival at Nellore – 12:29 hrs

Departure from Nellore – 12:30 hrs

Arrival at Tirupati – 14:30 hrs

Check revised timings of Tirupati-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express:-

Departure from Tirupati – 15:15 hrs

Arrival at Nellore – 16:49 hrs

Departure from Nellore – 16:50 hrs

Arrival at Ongole – 18:02 hrs

Departure from Ongole – 18:05 hrs

Arrival at Guntur – 19:45 hrs

Departure from Guntur – 19:50 hrs

Arrival at Nalgonda – 21:49 hrs

Departure from Nalgonda – 21:50 hrs

Arrival at Secunderabad – 23:30 hrs

This semi-high speed train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 08, 2023. This is the second blue and white colour train from Secunderabad.