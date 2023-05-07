Indian Railways revises timing of Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train – Check latest schedule and other details

Indian Railways has revised the timing of Vande Bharat Express running between Mysuru and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station. This is the country’s fifth blue and white colour train and the first such train in south India. The train covers a journey of 500 km in 6 hours and 25 minutes.

The national transporter has reduced the transit time of this new age train by 10 minutes. The timing has been revised at Katpadi Junction railway station. The new timing will be effected from next week onwards. The train runs six days a week.

Check latest timing of 20607/20608 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express train:-

From May 15, 2023, the 20607 UP Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Katpadi Junction railway station at 07:13 hrs instead of 07:21 hrs. The 20608 Dn Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Katpadi railway station at 17:33 hrs instead of 17:36 hrs. It will halt at the railway station for 4 minutes and 2 minutes respectively in both directions. However, the timings of the trains at all other stations will remain unchanged.

The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022. Since its inception, this ultra modern train has been running with 100 percent occupancy. During its journey between Chennai-Mysuru and vice versa, the train halts at two railway stations – KSR Bengaluru, and Katpadi Junction.

Significance of Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express:-

The south India’s first semi-high speed express train enhances the connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the technological-software-startup hub of Bengaluru and the world-famous tourist city Mysuru. The train benefitted the software and business professionals, technologists, tourists, students, apart from regular passengers travelling on the Mysuru – Bengaluru – Chennai route. It offers airline-like comfort and redefines the travel experience by train.