Good news for rail passengers! Indian Railways has revised the stoppages of Sealdah-Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express. From now onwards, this premium train will halt at 10 railway stations instead of 9. However, the new timing will remain effective till August 11, 2023.

The train is managed and operated by the Eastern Railway (ER) zone. In a statement, the zonal railway said, “During all the sessions of 17th Lok Sabha, 12259/12260 Sealdah-Bikaner-Sealdah AC Duronto Express will stop temporarily at Gaya station under Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division.”

New Stoppages of Sealdah-Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express:-

This Duronto Express will now stop at Bihar’s Gaya. This station falls under the jurisdiction of the East Central Railway (ECR) zone. However, the new stop is temporary and will remain effective till August 11, 2023.

List of full stoppages of Sealdah-Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express:-

During its journey between the two cities, the train will halt at ten stations. These are – Dhanbad Junction, Gaya, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Kanpur Central, New Delhi, Loharu, Sadulpur Junction, Churu, Ratangarh Junction, Sri Dungargarh and Bikaner Junction.

Distance and Travel Time of Sealdah-Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express:-

The Sealdah-Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express covers a distance of 1916 kms in 25:20 hrs. This is the fastest train between the two cities.

Frequency of Sealdah-Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express:-

This premium train operates on all days of the week except Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

Timings of Sealdah-Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express:-

The train departs from Sealdah at 17:00 hrs and reaches the destination at 18:20 hrs. In return direction, the train will leave from Bikaner at 12:15 hrs and arrive in Bikaner at 13:15 hrs. During its journey between Sealdah and Bikaner, the train will arrive in Gaya railway station at 23:10 hrs and will leave at 23:12 hrs. However, in return direction, train number 12260 Bikaner-Sealdah AC Duronto Express will halt in Gaya at 06:47 hrs for a duration of two minutes.