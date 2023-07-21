scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Indian Railways revises stoppages of THIS premium train between Sealdah and Bikaner; Check new stop points, distance, and travel time

The Sealdah-Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express covers a distance of 1916 kms in 25:20 hrs.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Sealdah-Bikaner, Sealdah-Bikaner duronto, Sealdah-Bikaner duronto express, Sealdah-Bikaner duronto express route, Sealdah-Bikaner duronto express seat availability, Sealdah-Bikaner duronto express fare, Sealdah-Bikaner duronto running status, Sealdah-Bikaner duronto live status, Sealdah-Bikaner duronto time table, Sealdah-Bikaner train, sealdah bikaner duronto express fare, sealdah bikaner duronto food menu, sealdah bikaner duronto express coach position,
The train is managed and operated by the Eastern Railway (ER) zone. (Representative Image/Express File photo)

Good news for rail passengers! Indian Railways has revised the stoppages of Sealdah-Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express. From now onwards, this premium train will halt at 10 railway stations instead of 9. However, the new timing will remain effective till August 11, 2023.

The train is managed and operated by the Eastern Railway (ER) zone. In a statement, the zonal railway said, “During all the sessions of 17th Lok Sabha, 12259/12260 Sealdah-Bikaner-Sealdah AC Duronto Express will stop temporarily at Gaya station under Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division.”

Also Read

New Stoppages of Sealdah-Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express:-

This Duronto Express will now stop at Bihar’s Gaya. This station falls under the jurisdiction of the East Central Railway (ECR) zone. However, the new stop is temporary and will remain effective till August 11, 2023. 

Also Read

List of full stoppages of Sealdah-Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express:- 

During its journey between the two cities, the train will halt at ten stations. These are – Dhanbad Junction, Gaya, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Kanpur Central, New Delhi, Loharu, Sadulpur Junction, Churu, Ratangarh Junction, Sri Dungargarh and Bikaner Junction.

Distance and Travel Time of Sealdah-Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express:- 

The Sealdah-Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express covers a distance of 1916 kms in 25:20 hrs. This is the fastest train between the two cities.

Also Read

Frequency of Sealdah-Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express:- 

This premium train operates on all days of the week except Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. 

Timings of Sealdah-Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express:- 

The train departs from Sealdah at 17:00 hrs and reaches the destination at 18:20 hrs. In return direction, the train will leave from Bikaner at 12:15 hrs and arrive in Bikaner at 13:15 hrs. During its journey between Sealdah and Bikaner, the train will arrive in Gaya railway station at 23:10 hrs and will leave at 23:12 hrs. However, in return direction, train number 12260 Bikaner-Sealdah AC Duronto Express will halt in Gaya at 06:47 hrs for a duration of two minutes.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 10:43 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS