Indian Railways revises stoppage points of Bhopal-Delhi Shatabdi Express – Full schedule here

For the convenience of rail commuters, Indian Railways has decided to provide new stoppages to Bhopal-Delhi Shatabdi Express. This premium train covers a distance of 707 km in eight hours and thirty five minutes.

The national transporter has revised the timing of this premium train. Now the Rani Kamlapati-New Delhi Shatabdi Express will stop at Bina Station. The train will stop at Bina railway station on an experimental basis for six months.

In a statement, the Northern Railway (NR) zone said, “It is notified for the information of the general public that for the convenience of the passengers, railways have decided to provide stoppage of train number 12001/12002 Rani Kamlapati-New Delhi- Rani Kamlapati Shatabdi Express train at Bina station on an experimental basis for six months.“

Rani Kamlapati-New Delhi Shatabdi Express frequency and stoppages:-

This premium train runs on all days. On its route, the train halts at Bhopal, Bina, Lalitpur, V Lakshmibai Jhs, Gwalior, Morena, Dhaulpur, Agra Cantt, and Mathura Junction.

Check schedule of 12001/12002 Rani Kamlapati-New Delhi- Rani Kamlapati Shatabdi Express:-

Timing of 12001 Rani Kamlapati-New Delhi Shatabdi Express:

Departure from Rani Kamalapati – 15:15 hrs

Arrival at Bhopal – 15:27 hrs

Departure from Bhopal – 15:30 hrs

Arrival at Bina Junction – 17:00 hrs

Departure from Bina Junction – 17:02 hrs

Arrival at Lalitpur – 17:29 hrs

Departure from Lalitpur – 17:30 hrs

Arrival at V Lakshmibaijhs – 18:37 hrs

Departure from V Lakshmibai Jhs – 18:42 hrs

Arrival at Gwalior – 19:40 hrs

Departure from Gwalior – 19:45 hrs

Arrival at Morena – 20:10 hrs

Departure from Morena – 20:11 hrs

Arrival at Dhaulpur – 20:45 hrs

Departure from Dhaulpur – 20:46 hrs

Arrival at Agra Cantt – 21:20 hrs

Departure from Agra Cantt – 21:25 hrs

Arrival at Mathura Junction – 22:00 hrs

Departure from Mathura Junction – 22:01 hrs

Arrival at New Delhi – 23:50 hrs

Earlier this month, the railways introduced the Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal and Delhi Cantonment. During its journey between Bhopal and Delhi Cantt, the train halted at three stations – Agra Cantt., Gwalior Junction, and Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi.