Indian Railways has revised its guidelines to allow persons with disabilities (PwDs) holding a valid Unique Disability ID (UDID) card to travel in coaches reserved for them on suburban and ordinary passenger trains.

In a letter dated July 30, 2026, the Railway Board directed all Principal Chief Commercial Managers (PCCMs) of its zones to recognise eligible PwD passengers with valid UDID cards as bona fide passengers for travel in earmarked coaches. The revised guidelines also cover PwDs who are eligible for railway fare concessions, according to The Indian Express.

Who can travel in PwD-reserved coaches?

Under the revised rules, PwDs eligible for concessional railway fares can travel in these coaches if they carry either a concession certificate in the prescribed format or a Railway Divyangjan Card issued by Indian Railways.

The guidelines also cover PwDs who hold a valid UDID card issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), even if they do not qualify for any railway fare concession.

However, passengers in both categories must carry valid identification along with an authorised travel document. The identification can be a UDID card, Railway Divyangjan Card or prescribed concession certificate, while the travel authority can be a journey ticket, season ticket or another valid document.

The Railways has clarified that the revised provision allowing UDID cardholders to use PwD-reserved coaches does not automatically make them eligible for concessional fares.

“It is reiterated that these instructions enable PwDs holding valid UDID cards issued by DEPwD to undertake the journey in the coaches earmarked for PwDs, but do not extend concessional fare facility to them. They should procure a valid authority to travel on payment of due fare before boarding the train,” the RB said, according to The Indian Express.

What happens if unauthorised passengers use these coaches?

The national transporter has warned that passengers who are not authorised to travel in coaches earmarked for PwDs may face action under the provisions of the Railway Act, 1989.

The move is aimed at clarifying eligibility for travel in PwD-reserved coaches, particularly for UDID cardholders who may not otherwise qualify for railway fare concessions.

The Railway Board had earlier issued instructions on April 2, 2026, allowing PwDs with valid UDID cards to travel in SLRD (Second Class-cum-Luggage and Brake Van with Compartment for Divyangjan) and LSLRD coaches reserved for PwDs, provided they held a valid journey ticket or other authorised travel document.

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“It is clarified that PwDs holding valid UDID cards issued by Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) and also those PwDs who have been granted concessional fare facility by Indian Railways will be čonsidered as bonafide passengers for travelling in the SLRD/LSLRD coaches earmarked for PwDs subject to holding a valid authority to travel,” it said, as per The Indian Express.

The latest instructions further formalise the eligibility of UDID cardholders for travel in designated PwD coaches on suburban and ordinary passenger services, while keeping the requirement of a valid ticket or other travel authority unchanged.