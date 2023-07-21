Indian Railways revises coach composition of several trains going towards West Bengal, here’s why

Good news for travellers! Indian Railways has revised the coach composition of several trains across the country. The move is to clear the extra rush and enhance the passenger experience.



List of trains with revised composition of coaches:-

Train number 12307/12308 Howrah-Jodhpur-Howrah Express: The railways has augmented one Third AC Economy coach in place of 1 General Seating (GS) compartment. With this, the train will have a total of 22 coaches. These are: one First Cum Second AC, Two Second AC, Six Third AC, One Third AC Economy, Six Sleeper Class, Three General Class, Two Power Car and one Pantry Car.

Train number 22307/22308 Howrah-Bikaner-Howrah Express: The national transporter has added one Third AC Economy compartment in place of one General Seating (GS) compartment. A total of 22 bogies will be in the train. The new composition will be effective from July 31, 2023 onwards.

Train number 20971/20972 Udaipur City-Shalimar-Udaipur City Express: For passenger convenience, the national transporter has added one Third AC coach in Udaipur City-Shalimar-Udaipur City Express. The new composition will be effective from July 29, 2023. With this, the train will have a total of 21 coaches. These are: Two Second AC, Three Third AC, Seven Sleeper Class, Four General Class, One Power Car and One Guard bogie.

New stoppages of trains

In addition, the railways has also decided to provide stoppage to Train number 12801/12082 Puri-New Delhi-Puri Purushottam Express. During its journey between the two stations, the train will now halt at 31 railway stations instead of 30.

These are – Khurda Road, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Jajpur K Road, Bhadrakh, Balasore, Hijilli, Ghatsila, Tatanagar Junction, Chandil Junction, Barabhum, Purulia Junction, Damrughutu, Bokaro Steel City, Chandrapura, NSC Bose J Gomo, Parasnath, Hazaribagh Road, Koderma, Paharpur, Gaya Junction, Anugraha N Road, Dehri On Sone, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Chunar, Mirzapur, Fatehpur, Kanpur Central, Ghaziabad and New Delhi railway stations.