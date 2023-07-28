Indian Railways has revised the coach composition of ‘Flying Ranee Express’ the country’s first fastest medium-distance train in the country. Recently, the railways has replaced the coaches of this train with new Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake.

This train is popularly known as ‘The Queen of Western Railway.’ It is maintained and operated by Western Railway (WR) zone.

Reason behind changes in coach composition

In a bid to enhance the travel experience of passengers and to meet the passenger’s demand, the zonal railway has decided to revise the coach composition.

Revised coach composition of Flying Ranee

The Flying Ranee express will now be composed of 21 coaches including power cars. The train will now run with two coaches of AC Chair Car, 10 coaches of Second Class Seating and eight coaches of General Second Class coaches.

Reserved Coaches in Flying Ranee Express:

The passengers can book their ticket in two types of coaches – AC Chair Car and Second Class Chair Car. There will be two AC Chair Car coaches and Seven coaches of Second Class Chair Car (D1 to D7).

Unreserved Coaches in Flying Ranee Express:

The train will have three coaches of Second Class Chair Car and General Second Class. In addition, one General Second Class coach earmarked for First Class MST passholders. Two General Second Class coaches earmarked for Second Class MST passholders. One General Second Class coach earmarked for Ladies and one General Second Class coach earmarked for Second Class MST Ladies passholders.

Distance and Travel Time of The Flying Ranee Express:

The Flying Ranee Express covers a distance of 263 km in four hours and forty minutes.

Timing of The Flying Ranee Express:

The century old train leaves Surat daily at 05:10 hrs and reaches Mumbai at 09:50 hrs. In its return journey, the train departs from Mumbai Central at 17:55 hrs and reaches the destination at 22:35 hrs.