scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Indian Railways revises coach composition of Mumbai Central-Surat Flying Ranee Express – All details here

The Flying Ranee Express covers a distance of 263 km in four hours and forty minutes. 

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Flying Ranee Express, Flying Ranee Express composition, Flying Ranee Express coach composition, Flying Ranee Express coach location, Flying Ranee Express NTES,
The century old train leaves Surat daily at 05:10 hrs and reaches Mumbai at 09:50 hrs.

Indian Railways has revised the coach composition of ‘Flying Ranee Express’ the country’s first fastest medium-distance train in the country. Recently, the railways has replaced the coaches of this train with new Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake.

This train is popularly known as ‘The Queen of Western Railway.’ It is maintained and operated by Western Railway (WR) zone.

Reason behind changes in coach composition

In a bid to enhance the travel experience of passengers and to meet the passenger’s demand, the zonal railway has decided to revise the coach composition.

Also Read
Also Read

Revised coach composition of Flying Ranee

The Flying Ranee express will now be composed of 21 coaches including power cars. The train will now run with two coaches of AC Chair Car, 10 coaches of Second Class Seating and eight coaches of General Second Class coaches.

Reserved Coaches in Flying Ranee Express:

The passengers can book their ticket in two types of coaches – AC Chair Car and Second Class Chair Car. There will be two AC Chair Car coaches and Seven coaches of Second Class Chair Car (D1 to D7).

Unreserved Coaches in Flying Ranee Express:

Also Read

The train will have three coaches of Second Class Chair Car and General Second Class. In addition, one General Second Class coach earmarked for First Class MST passholders. Two General Second Class coaches earmarked for Second Class MST passholders. One General Second Class coach earmarked for Ladies and one General Second Class coach earmarked for Second Class MST Ladies passholders.

Distance and Travel Time of The Flying Ranee Express:

The Flying Ranee Express covers a distance of 263 km in four hours and forty minutes. 

Timing of The Flying Ranee Express:

The century old train leaves Surat daily at 05:10 hrs and reaches Mumbai at 09:50 hrs. In its return journey, the train departs from Mumbai Central at 17:55 hrs and reaches the destination at 22:35 hrs.  

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-07-2023 at 13:54 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS