Indian Railways’ revenue surges 25 per cent to Rs 2.40 lakh cr; all-time high earnings from this segment

For Financial Year 2022-23, Indian Railways has registered record revenue figures of Rs 2.40 lakh crore. Reflecting 25% growth, this is nearly Rs 49,000 crore more than the previous year. Freight revenue too has leapfrogged to Rs 1.62 lakh crore during this financial year. This is 15% higher than the previous year.

Passenger revenues of Indian Railways have registered an all-time high growth of 61%. It has reached Rs.63,300 crore. In 2021-22, it was Rs 39,214 crore. Compared to Rs 4899 crore during 2021-22, Indian Railways earned Rs 5951 crore as other coaching revenue in 2022-23 (21% higher than the last financial year).

During FY 22-23, sundries revenue stood at Rs 8440 crore as compared to Rs 6067 crore in 2021-22 (39% higher than FY 21-22). Compared to Rs 1,91,278 crore in 2021-22, during 2022-23, gross revenue stood at Rs 2,39,803 crore.

Gross Traffic receipts also stood at Rs 2,39,750 crore as compared to Rs 1,91,206 crore in 2021-22. In the current fiscal, 6565 km of track were electrified with an investment of Rs 6657 crore.

The national carrier is focused on providing the highest safety. Under Rashtriya Rail Sanrakhsa Kosh, an investment of Rs 11,800 crore was made during FY23 for various safety works. The government has appreciated the need for the renewal of ageing assets. It has provided Rs 10,000 crore. Indian Railways also contributed Rs 1800 crore from internal resources for the upgradation of depreciated assets.

A total investment of Rs 25,913 crore was made towards safety in strengthening bridges, tracks, and grade separators.

The higher investments in DFC and Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train projects have ensured rapid progress in these projects.