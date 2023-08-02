Indian Railways restored ‘Akbar’ a 58 year-old locomotive to working condition – Know details about this last surviving steam loco

Indian Railways has restored ‘Akbar’ a 58 year old locomotive, to working condition at the Heritage Steam Shed in Haryana’s Rewari. This is one of last surviving vintage steam locomotives and was manufactured at Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW).

The loco has been named after the great Mughal emperor Abu’l-Fath Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar. This Pacific class of Broad Gauge loco is capable of speeds up to 110 kmph and used to haul prestigious express trains.

Restoration in 2012

The locomotive was also restored in 2012 for ferrying tourists between Delhi and Alwar. It was then restored, overhauled and reclaimed in full working condition at the Northern Railways (NR) Amritsar workshop. It commenced its package tour between the two cities on October 26, 2013, which includes a visit to the Sariska National Park.

Amritsar Workshop

The Amritsar Workshop has gained the unique distinction of being the only workshop in the country to rehabilitate ‘steam’ locos and carrying out Periodic Overhaul of these locos.

Speciality about ‘Akbar’ locomotive:-

This heritage locomotive was inducted in 1965 and was featured in more than 20 Bollywood movies including “Bhag Milkha Bhag” based on the famous Indian runner Shri Milkha Singh. The loco also featured in ‘Sultan’ movie where actor Salman Khan can be seen racing with one of the oldest steam locomotives which can run upto 100km/hour.

Nostalgic scenario

The steam engine hauled train takes us to a nostalgic scenario of rhythmic chugging and whistling in the form of quintessential chhuk-chhuk and synchronised throw of black smoke from steam loco. Presently, the Rewari Steam Locomotive heritage shed of the Northern Railway is the home of this Loco.