Indian Railways rescheduled operation of Shalimar-MGR Chennai Central Coromandel Express due to THIS reason – Details Inside

Attention to rail commuters! Indian Railways has rescheduled the operation of 12841 Shalimar-MGR Chennai Central Coromandel Express on Saturday. This comes due to the late running of the link train. The train will leave Shalimar at 18:20 hrs instead of 15:20 hrs.

Earlier this month, the Coromandel Express along with Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train derailed near Odisha’s Bahanaga Bazar Railway station (on June 02). Over 285 passengers have lost their lives, leaving over 1,000 others injured.

High-level probe

A high level enquiry is being conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (South Eastern Circle) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ascertain the exact cause behind the horrific accident.

Fastest train between Kolkata and Chennai

However, the regular service of Coromandel Express was resumed from June 07, 2023 onwards. It takes 25 hrs and 30 minutes to cover a distance of 1659 kms. The train operates on all days. This is the fastest train connecting Kolkata with Tamil Nadu’s capital.

During its journey between two cities, the train halts at 14 railway stations. These are – Santragachi Junction, Kharagpur Junction, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur K Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneshwar, Khurda Road Junction, Brahmapur, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, and Vijayawada Junction railway stations.

In addition, the national transporter has also rescheduled the operation of 12130 Howrah-Pune Azad Hind Express. The train departed from Howrah at 09:30 hrs instead of 22:10 hrs on June 23.

Ashwini Vaishnaw holds high level review meet with officials

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday held a high-level review meeting with the zonal railways at Kolkata. He also inspected the Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) system at Kharagpur Junction railway station. Vaishnaw also laid emphasis on safety and infrastructural development work like – doubling, tripling, Foot Over Bridge, Road Over Bridge, Platform Raising, Lifts, Escalators etc.