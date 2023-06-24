scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Indian Railways rescheduled operation of Shalimar-MGR Chennai Central Coromandel Express due to THIS reason – Details Inside

Earlier this month, the Coromandel Express along with Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train derailed near Odisha’s Bahanaga Bazar Railway station (on June 02).

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Updated:
Coromandel Express, Coromandel Express accident news, Coromandel Express train accident, Coromandel Express route, Coromandel Express stoppages, Coromandel Express duration, Coromandel Express speed, Coromandel Express 12841, Coromandel Express 12842, Coromandel Express driver, Coromandel Express derail, Coromandel Express timing, Coromandel Express rescheduled, Coromandel Express irctc, Coromandel Express ntes, national train enquiry system,
The Coromandel Express takes 25 hrs and 30 minutes to cover a distance of 1659 kms.

Attention to rail commuters! Indian Railways has rescheduled the operation of 12841 Shalimar-MGR Chennai Central Coromandel Express on Saturday. This comes due to the late running of the link train. The train will leave Shalimar at 18:20 hrs instead of 15:20 hrs.

Earlier this month, the Coromandel Express along with Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train derailed near Odisha’s Bahanaga Bazar Railway station (on June 02). Over 285 passengers have lost their lives, leaving over 1,000 others injured.

Also Read

High-level probe

A high level enquiry is being conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (South Eastern Circle) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ascertain the exact cause behind the horrific accident.    

Also Read

Fastest train between Kolkata and Chennai

However, the regular service of Coromandel Express was resumed from June 07, 2023 onwards. It takes 25 hrs and 30 minutes to cover a distance of 1659 kms. The train operates on all days. This is the fastest train connecting Kolkata with Tamil Nadu’s capital. 

During its journey between two cities, the train halts at 14 railway stations. These are – Santragachi Junction, Kharagpur Junction, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur K Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneshwar, Khurda Road Junction, Brahmapur, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, and Vijayawada Junction railway stations.

Also Read

In addition, the national transporter has also rescheduled the operation of 12130 Howrah-Pune Azad Hind Express. The train departed from Howrah at 09:30 hrs instead of 22:10 hrs on June 23.

Ashwini Vaishnaw holds high level review meet with officials

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday held a high-level review meeting with the zonal railways at Kolkata. He also inspected the Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) system at Kharagpur Junction railway station. Vaishnaw also laid emphasis on safety and infrastructural development work like – doubling, tripling, Foot Over Bridge, Road Over Bridge, Platform Raising, Lifts, Escalators etc.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-06-2023 at 15:09 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS