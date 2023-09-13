Indian Railways offers THIS unique initiative for food lovers at Telangana’s Necklace Road station – Details Inside

Indian Railways is providing a unique experience to rail passengers by opening a Rail Coach Restaurant at Telangana’s Necklace Road railway station. This is the second such coach restaurant in the state after the successful implementation of the “Restaurant on Wheels” at Kacheguda Station premises. These ‘Rail Coach Restaurant’ offers a novel experience to food lovers by providing them a unique dining ambience.

The Necklace Road railway station falls under the administrative control of South Central Railway’s Secunderabad Division. The zonal railway has renovated one unused rail coach with creative interiors for the purpose.

Contract of ‘Rail Coach Restaurant’ at Necklace Road railway station:-

The railway has awarded the contract to manage the coach restaurant at Necklace Road railway station to Hyderabad-based M/s Boomerang Restaurant for a period of five years.

Facilities at Rail Coach Restaurant:-

The Necklace Road’s rail coach restaurant has been opened at the vacant space in the circulating area. Both the rail commuters as well as the common public can avail the facilities of this multi-cuisine restaurant. It offers both Dine-In and Take away facility to the customers.

General Manager, SCR on Rail Coach Restaurant:-

In a statement, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (GM), South Central Railway (SCR) has appealed to the rail users and general public to avail the facility to get first-hand experience of the new initiative.” He also congratulated Division officials for coming up with the unique idea.

Significance of Rail Coach Restaurant at Necklace Road station:-

The Necklace Road Railway station is o­ne of the busiest rail stations in the suburbs network of the twin cities – Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The station has lots of picnic spots around the railway station area. It also witnesses a good number of passenger’s footfall daily.