For the convenience of passengers, Indian Railways has decided to provide additional stoppages to trains going towards South India. In a statement, the national transporter said that the additional stoppages have been provided on an experimental basis.

Hyderabad Deccan Nampally-Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Express:

The 12721/12722 Hyderabad Deccan Nampally-Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Express will now halt at Jammikunta railway station. The new timing will be effective from July 16, 2023. The train will arrive at Jammikunta at 01:44 hrs and will depart at 01:45 hrs. However, during its return journey from Hazrat Nizamuudin to Hyderabad Deccan, the train will arrive at Jammikunta at 23:19 hrs and will depart at 23:20 hrs.

The Dakshin Express operates on all days of the week. It takes 28 hrs and 40 minutes to cover a distance of 1676 kms. The train departs from Hyderabad Deccan railway station at 23:00 hrs and reaches the destination at 03:40 hrs.

Earlier, this train stopped at 42 railway stations during its journey between two states. These are – Secunderabad Junction, Bhongir, Jangaon, Kazipet Junction, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Bhandak, Warora, Hinganghat, Sevagram, Sindi, Ajni, Nagpur, Pandhurna, Multai, Amla Junction, Betul, Ghoradongri, Itarsi Junction, Narmadapuram, Rani Kamalapati, Bhopal Junction, Vidisha, Ganj Basoda, Mandi Bamora, Bina Junction, Lalitpur Junction, Babina, V Lakshmibai JHS, Datia, Dabra, Gwalior, Morena, Agra Cantt, Mathura Junction, Ballabgarh, and Faridabad railway stations.

12611/12622 MGR Chennai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express:

The railways has revised the stoppages of MGR Chennai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express. From July 15 onwards, the train will stop at Warangal. It will arrive in Warangal at 14:12 hrs and will leave at 14:14 hrs. However, in the return direction, the train will arrive Warangal at 11:13 hrs and will depart at 11:15 hrs. The train operates on only one day – Saturday. It takes a duration of 28 hrs and 30 minutes to cover a distance of 2180 kms.

Earlier, the train halts at nine railway stations during its journey between two states. These are – Gudur Junction, Ongole, Vijayawada Junction, Balharshah, Nagpur, Bhopal Junction, V Lakshmibai JHS, Gwalior, and Agra Cantt railway stations.

12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Mangala Express:

From July 15 onwards, the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Mangala Express will stop at Quilandi railway station. It will arrive at 03:09 hrs and will depart at 03:10 hrs. This train runs on all days of the week. It takes a duration of 50 hrs and 20 minutes to cover a distance of 3066 kms.

Earlier, the train halts at 39 railway stations. These are – Faridabad, Mathura Junction, Agra Cantt, Morena, Gwalior, V Lakshmibai JHS, Bina Junction, Bhopal Junction, Itarsi Junction, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Bhusaval Junction, Manmad Junction, Nashik Road, Kalyan Junction, Panvel, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Thivim, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Kundapura, Udupi, Mangaluru Junction, Kasaragod, Nileshwar, Payyanur, Kannur, Thalassery, Vadakara, Kozhikode, Tirur, Pattambi, Shoranur Junction, Thrissur, and Aluva railway stations.