Indian Railways is working to improve train punctuality through a series of operational and infrastructure measures, according to information shared in Parliament. Authorities said delays are often caused by factors such as fog, track congestion, asset maintenance, alarm chain pulling, agitations, cattle run-overs and other unforeseen incidents.

Officials said the railway network runs nearly 25,000 trains every day, and while asset failures occasionally affect operations, such incidents account for only around two per cent of disruptions, including those involving locomotives and overhead equipment. The railway administration analyses unusual incidents to identify causes and implement corrective steps.

Punctuality Shows Gradual Improvement

Data presented by the government shows a gradual rise in punctuality levels over the past few years. The on-time performance of trains stood at 73.62 per cent in 2023–24, which improved to 77.12 per cent in 2024–25 and further to 77.24 per cent up to February 2026.

To enhance reliability, railways have strengthened monitoring of passenger train operations at divisional, zonal and Railway Board levels. Measures such as the rolling block system for maintenance, removal of infrastructure bottlenecks and scientific rationalisation of train timetables have also been implemented. In addition, data loggers are being used to provide real-time and accurate reporting of train arrivals and departures.

Regular inspections and preventive maintenance of railway assets — including tracks, rolling stock, signalling systems and overhead equipment — are carried out as per established safety standards. These activities are overseen by designated officials across divisions, depots and workshops to ensure safe and efficient train operations.

Focus on Asset Reliability and Maintenance

Indian Railways has also adopted both short-term and long-term strategies to strengthen the reliability of critical infrastructure and equipment. Special punctuality drives have been launched, and staff involved in train operations are being sensitised and trained to improve performance.

Steps have also been taken to improve the reliability of diesel locomotives and overhead electrical equipment. Initiatives include remote monitoring systems for locomotives, prompt response teams for quick troubleshooting and improved maintenance schedules for key components.

Maintenance of overhead equipment has been strengthened through regular inspections, trimming of trees near tracks, cleaning of insulators in polluted areas and systematic replacement of ageing infrastructure. Regular training and cross-audits of maintenance depots are also being conducted to maintain operational standards.

Track maintenance has been another area of focus. Deep screening of ballast — a key mechanised maintenance activity that improves track stability and drainage — is now being carried out based on the condition of ballast rather than the age of the track. The railways have also increased mechanised capacity by inducting 65 ballast cleaning machines over the past five years.

Progress in deep screening has steadily improved, rising from 9,985 track kilometres in 2020–21 to 15,433 track kilometres in 2024–25, reflecting the increased pace of maintenance work across the network.

This information was provided by Ashwini Vaishnaw, who also holds the portfolios of Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, in a written reply to questions in the Lok Sabha.