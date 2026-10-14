The Union Cabinet has approved a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days’ wages for 11,40,770 railway employees, with a total payout of Rs 2,009.61 crore, the government said on Wednesday.

The bonus is paid annually to eligible railway employees ahead of the Durga Puja and Dussehra holidays. The government said the payment recognises employees’ performance and incentivises them to improve railway operations.

“This year also, PLB amount equivalent to 78 days’ wages is being paid to about 11.40 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees. The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways,” the government said.

The maximum amount payable to each eligible railway employee will be Rs 17,951 for 78 days. The bonus will cover several categories of staff, including track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers, station masters, supervisors, technicians, pointsmen, ministerial staff and other Group C employees.

“The performance of Railways in the year 2025-26 was very good. Railways loaded a record cargo of 1670 million tonnes and carried nearly 7.41 billion Passengers,” the government said.

Indian Railways announces Podanur-Barauni special trains for Puja rush

Separately, Indian Railways will operate special trains between Podanur in Tamil Nadu and Barauni in Bihar to accommodate additional passenger demand during the Puja festival. The two services will run in October 2026, connecting stations across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Train number 06139 will run from Podanur to Barauni on October 16, while train number 06140 will operate from Barauni to Podanur from October 19. Both services will make multiple stops along the route and consist of Second Class Chair Car coaches.

Podanur-Barauni special trains: Dates and timings

Train number 06139, the Podanur-Barauni special, will depart from Podanur at 6:15 am on Friday, October 16, and reach Barauni at 1:30 pm on Sunday, October 18.

In the return direction, train number 06140 will leave Barauni at 9:30 am on Monday, October 19, and arrive at Podanur at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, October 21.

Both services will operate one trip each

Train numberRouteDepartureArrival06139Podanur-Barauni6:15 am, October 161:30 pm, October 1806140Barauni-Podanur9:30 am, October 196:30 pm, October 21

Podanur-Barauni special trains: Stoppages

The special trains will stop at the following stations in both directions:

Tamil Nadu: Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and Jolarpettai

Andhra Pradesh: Katpadi, Gudur, Nellore and Ongole

Telangana: Khammam, Warangal and Sirpur Kaghaznagar

Maharashtra: Balharshah, Chandrapur and Nagpur

Madhya Pradesh: Betul, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Jabalpur and Katni

Uttar Pradesh: Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Chunar and Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction

Bihar: Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Shahpur Patoree and Barauni

The additional services are intended to provide more travel options during the festive period. Passengers should check ticket availability and the latest railway updates before planning their journeys.