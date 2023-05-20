Indian Railways plans to introduce Vande Metro in THIS state – Know route and its significance

The Ministry of Railways is working round-the-clock to develop its infrastructure across the country. This includes from the redevelopment of railway stations to introduction of modern trains. The move aims at enhancing the passenger experience. In this context, the railways has planned to roll-out the country’s first ‘Vande Metro‘ by the end of this year. On Thursday, the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw clarified the proposed route of this new age train.

Proposed route of Vande Metro:-

The Vande Metro is likely to begin its operation in Odisha by early next year. This new train is expected to run between Puri-Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in January-February’ 2024.

About Vande Metro:-

Vande Metro is a mini version of the country’s first indigenous semi-high speed train – Vande Bharat Express. The development of this new train was announced in the Union Budget 2023-24. The train is being designed for a distance of less than 100 km. The Vande Metro will operate in big cities on a periphery of 50-60 km where there are large habitations.

Significance of Vande Metro:-

The introduction of Vande Metro will provide a very rapid and world-class shuttle-like experience for commuters. The train will prove to be beneficial for those who come to cities to work, spend leisure time, etc, and return back to their home place. The train will offer superior travelling experiences. It will provide a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience to rail users. The train will be equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities.

Earlier this week, the railways launched the country’s 17th Vande Bharat Express. The train operates between Howrah and Puri. The introduction of the blue and white colour train has reduced the travel time between the two states to six hours and 25 minutes. This will boost the travel experience of the passengers and give fillip to the tourism sectors.