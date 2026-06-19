Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has reviewed a series of measures aimed at strengthening the role of Station Masters across the Indian Railways network, with a focus on improving operational efficiency, passenger services and railway safety.

During a meeting with senior railway officials, the minister discussed challenges faced by Station Masters and examined proposals designed to provide them with greater administrative authority, improved career progression opportunities and better technological support.

Station Masters are responsible for managing train operations, coordinating with multiple departments, overseeing station facilities and ensuring smooth functioning of railway stations. Officials said the review focused on identifying operational bottlenecks and finding ways to enhance their effectiveness in day-to-day functioning.

More Manpower, Powers and Career Opportunities Under Review

As part of the discussions, the Railways reviewed proposals to strengthen the Station Master cadre by expanding administrative and operational powers, enabling faster decision-making at the station level and improving passenger service delivery.

The meeting also examined measures to improve career growth prospects, including greater opportunities for Station Masters to move into higher management and leadership positions within Indian Railways.

Officials discussed the need to deploy additional Station Masters in multi-track and high-density railway sections where operational complexity has increased due to rising traffic volumes. The importance of filling vacancies in the cadre on a priority basis was also highlighted.

According to railway officials, empowering Station Masters with greater authority could help improve oversight of station infrastructure, railway colonies, staff offices and passenger amenities while facilitating quicker resolution of local operational issues.

Railways Eyes Digital Tools and Modern Training Systems

Technology adoption emerged as a key focus area during the review. Discussions were held on introducing mobile app-based paperless working systems and developing an integrated Station Management System to improve coordination among departments and speed up resolution of passenger-related concerns.

The Railways is also considering the use of Virtual Reality-based learning modules, simulators and advanced training technologies to strengthen skill development and prepare Station Masters for increasingly complex railway operations and emergency situations.

To improve station-level responsiveness, proposals related to enhancing the financial powers of Station Masters were also reviewed. Officials believe greater financial autonomy could help ensure faster maintenance work, quicker response to passenger needs and more effective station management.

Focus on Safety and Inclusive Working Conditions

Safety-related issues were another important component of the review. The meeting examined plans to provide improved safety equipment and user-friendly operational tools at stations, particularly in view of the growing participation of women Station Masters and women Pointsmen in railway operations.

Officials said the proposed reforms are intended to create safer, more accessible and efficient working conditions for frontline railway employees while strengthening overall station management capabilities.

The initiatives discussed during the meeting form part of Indian Railways’ broader efforts to modernise station operations through better manpower support, technology integration, enhanced training and increased decision-making authority at the field level. The objective is to build a more responsive and future-ready railway system capable of serving millions of passengers across the country.