Rail connectivity between Delhi and northern India is set for a major capacity expansion with two additional railway lines planned along the Delhi-Ambala corridor. The project will add more tracks to the existing railway network and strengthen infrastructure on an important route used by passenger and freight trains.

The construction work has now moved forward, with Northern Railway inviting bids for the third and fourth railway lines between Delhi Subjimandi and Ambala Cantt. Here is a look at the tender, project cost, route and what the expansion could mean for train operations.

Delhi Subjimandi-Ambala Cantt 3rd and 4th line tender

Northern Railway has invited bids for an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) agreement for constructing the third and fourth railway lines between Delhi Subjimandi (SZM) and Ambala Cantt (UMB).

The tender is valued at Rs 3,612.57 crore. It was opened on September 9, 2026, and the deadline for submitting bids is February 1, 2027.

The new lines will be built alongside the existing Broad Gauge (BG) electrified double line. The tender covers the Delhi and Ambala divisions of Northern Railway.

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New Railway lines: Length, cost

The Delhi-Ambala Cantt 3rd and 4th line project covers around 194 km and has an approved cost of Rs 5,983 crore, according to the PIB. It is also listed under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

Why are two more railway lines needed?

The addition of the third and fourth lines will increase railway capacity between Delhi and Ambala Cantt. The existing route has two railway lines, which are used by both passenger and freight trains.

With two more lines, Indian Railways will have additional tracks to manage train movement on the route. This will also help accommodate more trains as passenger and freight traffic increases in the coming years.

How will the project help freight movement?

The additional lines will also provide more track capacity for freight trains moving between Delhi, Ambala and other parts of northern India.

With more tracks available on the corridor, freight trains can be managed alongside passenger services more efficiently. This can help support the movement of goods on an important railway route as freight traffic grows.