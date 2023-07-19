scorecardresearch
Indian Railways’ new trump card? After Vande Bharat’s stunning success, now comes Vande Sadharan – Inside details

The Vande Sadharan trains are expected to have standard fares and are going to be more budget-friendly for the common man.

Written by FE Online
Vande Bharat, Vande Sadharan, India railways,
The new upgraded trains will be manufactured at ICF Chennai. (Image: PTI)

The Indian Railways has announced that it will soon launch another version of the Vande Bharat trains that will be pocket-friendly for the common man. This version of Vande Bharat is being addressed as ‘Vande Sadharan’, although the name isn’t official yet.

There is no doubt about the fact that the Indian Railways faced some criticism over Vande Bharat trains as they are perceived as trains for the elite, particularly because of higher fares. The Vande Sadharan trains are thus expected to have standard fares and are going to be more budget-friendly for the common man.

Amenities in Vande Sadharan trains

These trains will reportedly be equipped with facilities that are similar to what Vande Bharat provides to its passengers. However, a TOI report states that Vande Sadharan will have upgraded second-class unreserved coaches and second-class 3-tier sleeper coaches.

The report further stated that while trains in India have locomotives on one end, Vande Sadharan will have locomotives on both ends. This will help the train for faster acceleration and reduce turn-around time.

Vande Sadharan manufacturing

The new upgraded trains will be manufactured at ICF Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs 65 crore, as per media reports. The first rake is expected to be out in the next 6-7 months. And the train will reportedly have 24 LHB coaches. 

Vande Bharat

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 07:00 IST

