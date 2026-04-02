In a major relief for railway passengers, especially those running late to catch their trains, the Indian Railways has now allowed travellers to modify their boarding station up to 30 minutes before the train’s departure. This move aims to improve flexibility and convenience for passengers. The new facility has come into effect from April 1, as per updates shared by Southern Railways.

Earlier, passengers had to make such changes well in advance, usually before the preparation of the first reservation chart. The revised rule significantly shortens this window, giving passengers much-needed last-minute flexibility.

What has changed in the new rule?

Under the updated system, passengers can now request a change in their boarding station at least 30 minutes before departure, instead of the earlier requirement of applying around 24 hours in advance.

Southern Railway stated that the updated request will now be reflected in the second reservation chart, whereas earlier changes were included in the first chart prepared about four hours before departure.

This means passengers will get last-minute flexibility , especially useful in cases of sudden travel plan changes.

📢 Big update for Railway passengers! You can now change your boarding point up to 30 minutes before your train departs — a brand new facility effective from 1st April 2026! Swipe to know more 👉 and save this post for your next journey! 🔖🚆#SouthernRailway #IndianRailways… pic.twitter.com/ytvoAynUBe — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) April 1, 2026

Who is eligible to change the boarding station?

The facility is not available to all passengers.

As per the official rules:

1. This is allowed for the passengers who have confirmed and RAC tickets only.

2. Waitlisted tickets are not eligible for this.

3. Passengers will be able to change their boarding point only once.

4. The request should be made before the second chart preparation.

How can passengers change their boarding point?

Passengers can use two methods:

Online by using IRCTC

1. Log in to your IRCTC account.

2. Go to booked tickets section.

3. Select “Change Boarding Point” option under the modify section.

4. Choose the new boarding station and confirm it.

At PRS counter



1. Visit the nearest Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counter.

2. Make sure you have your ticket and valid ID proof.

3. Request for boarding station change.

4. Collected the updated ticket.

Why is this change important?

The move is expected to benefit passengers who face last-minute travel changes or delays in reaching their originally selected boarding station.

By extending the deadline to just 30 minutes before departure, the Indian Railways has introduced a more flexible and passenger-centric system. Southern Railways underlined that the update as a step aimed at improving flexibility and convenience for travellers.