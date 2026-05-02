India’s high-speed train project, the Vande Bharat, is set to mark a major milestone as it moves closer to its 100th trainset. What began in 2018 with just two trainsets has now become one of the most visible symbols of modernisation in Indian Railways’ passenger services.

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In a significant development, the Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, has entered the Vande Bharat manufacturing network with the rollout of its first 16-coach Chair Car rake. The new trainset is powered by an advanced Siemens propulsion system, strengthening the push toward more efficient and technology-driven rail transport.

Trials ahead before passenger operations

Before the train is inducted into regular service, it will undergo oscillation and performance trials to assess ride stability, safety standards, and operational efficiency. These tests are aimed at ensuring the train meets strict benchmarks for high-speed passenger operations.

Officials noted that while the train continues the core identity of the Vande Bharat series—speed, efficiency, and comfort—it also introduces engineering refinements designed to enhance reliability and passenger safety during long-distance travel.

Focus on safety, comfort and accessibility

The new rake incorporates several upgraded features, including fully sealed gangways, automatic plug doors, and noise reduction systems for smoother travel. It is also equipped with the indigenous Kavach Automatic Train Protection system, advanced fire detection with aerosol-based suppression, and protection systems for critical underfloor equipment.

The manufacturing process uses vacuum infusion technology to improve interior finishing quality, while the design ensures better durability and passenger comfort. The train is also fully Divyangjan-friendly, with ramps, designated seating, and accessibility features for differently-abled passengers.

With its latest addition from MCF Raebareli, the Vande Bharat fleet continues to expand, reinforcing Indian Railways’ focus on modern engineering, indigenous manufacturing, and improved passenger experience.