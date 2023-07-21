Indian railways moving on from Monsoon mayhem! Special train introduced on Shimla-Solan route, rail track cleared

The railway route from Shimla to Kalka continues to remain closed, but the Indian Railways has started a special train on the same route from Thursday. What’s so special you ask? Well, all the trains on the Shimla-Kalka heritage railway track have been suspended till August 6 as heavy rainfall had obstructed the track at multiple locations due to landslides and felling of trees over the past few weeks, reported PTI.

Track on the Shimla-Solan route restored

Although the said rail route has been closed, there is still some good news for railway commuters. The Shimla-Solan route, lying on the Shimla-Kalka track, has been restored after the route was declared fit by the railway authorities.

Special Train Timings

The Solan-bound special train 04511, with four bogies including two general compartments, departed from Shimla at 8.15 am and reached the destination at 11.25 am, railway officials told PTI.

The train will run every day with stoppages at eight places. These eight stop points are Summer Hill, Jutogh, Tara Devi, Shoghi, Kathlighat, Kanoh, Kandaghat and Salogra.

With the efforts of the engineering department, the track was declared fit for the train operation between Shimla and Solan.

A railway spokesperson told The Indian Express that special arrangements have been made for the train examination at Kandaghat and Shimla instead of Kalka.

The spokesperson said that the engineering department is keeping a watch over the felling of trees to ensure the safe running of trains. This will lead to smooth transportation of essential goods from the near markets to various railway stations.