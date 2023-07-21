scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Indian railways moving on from Monsoon mayhem! Special train introduced on Shimla-Solan route, rail track cleared

The Shimla-Solan route, lying on the Shimla-Kalka track, has been restored after the route was declared fit by the railway authorities.

Written by FE Online
shimla-kalka railway track, Shimla-Solan special train,
The train will run every day with stoppages at eight places. (Image: IE)

The railway route from Shimla to Kalka continues to remain closed, but the Indian Railways has started a special train on the same route from Thursday. What’s so special you ask? Well, all the trains on the Shimla-Kalka heritage railway track have been suspended till August 6 as heavy rainfall had obstructed the track at multiple locations due to landslides and felling of trees over the past few weeks, reported PTI.

Track on the Shimla-Solan route restored

Although the said rail route has been closed, there is still some good news for railway commuters. The Shimla-Solan route, lying on the Shimla-Kalka track, has been restored after the route was declared fit by the railway authorities.

Also Read

Special Train Timings

The Solan-bound special train 04511, with four bogies including two general compartments, departed from Shimla at 8.15 am and reached the destination at 11.25 am, railway officials told PTI.

Also Read

The train will run every day with stoppages at eight places. These eight stop points are Summer Hill, Jutogh, Tara Devi, Shoghi, Kathlighat, Kanoh, Kandaghat and Salogra.

With the efforts of the engineering department, the track was declared fit for the train operation between Shimla and Solan.

A railway spokesperson told The Indian Express that special arrangements have been made for the train examination at Kandaghat and Shimla instead of Kalka.

The spokesperson said that the engineering department is keeping a watch over the felling of trees to ensure the safe running of trains. This will lead to smooth transportation of essential goods from the near markets to various railway stations.

More Stories on
Indian Railways
Shimla

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 08:38 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS