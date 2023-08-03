Vande Bharat Express trains have made significant strides in revolutionising India’s railway network. Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha said that “there is a total fund of Rs 1343.72 crore utilised for manufacturing Vande Bharat trains.” These semi-high-speed trains are setting new standards in terms of passenger comfort, safety and efficiency. The Vande Bharat Express aimed at providing a world-class travel experience to passengers. Equipped with best features, these trains have transformed the way people travel within the country.

Vaishnaw list out various highlights if the Vande Bharat Express trains, one of the key highlights of the train is its KAVACH security system, which ensures the safety of passengers during their journey. The train’s design enables faster acceleration, and it can achieve semi-high speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour, significantly reducing travel time between major cities.

In a bid to enhance the travel experience for passengers, Indian Railways has launched Vande Bharat trains equipped with modern coaches, offering a host of enhanced safety features and amenities.

Let us take a look the latest features that Indian Railways recently released:

Vande Bharat Express is equipped with KAVACH security system. Enhanced acceleration and semi-high-speed operation up to 160 KMPH. Fully sealed gangway for seamless passenger movement. Automatic plug doors for convenience. Reclining ergonomic seats with revolving seats in executive class. Improved ride comfort. Mobile charging sockets available for every seat. Mini pantry with amenities like hot case, bottle cooler, deep freezer, and hot water boiler. Direct and diffused lighting for a pleasant ambiance. Special lavatory for Divyangjan passengers in DTC. Emergency openable windows and fire extinguisher in each coach. CCTVs installed in all coaches for enhanced safety. Emergency alarm push buttons and talk-back units on all coaches. Aerosol-based fire detection and suppression system for better fire safety in electrical cabinets and lavatories. Driver-Guard communication with voice recording and crash-hardened memory. Coach Condition Monitoring System (CCMS) display with remote monitoring. Disaster lights – 4 numbers in each coach for emergency situations. 4 platform side cameras, including rear view cameras outside the coach. Total funds utilised for the manufacture of Vande Bharat trains amount to Rs 1343.72 crore.

Vaishnaw added, “as of July 28, 2023, Indian Railways operates 50 Vande Bharat train services, connecting states with a Board Gauge (BG) electrified network. The introduction of such trains, including Vande Bharat services, continues as an ongoing process, contingent upon operational feasibility and traffic justification.”

“These indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains have revolutionised rail travel in India, offering passengers a modern and comfortable experience. With high speed, elevated safety standards, and world-class service, these trains have become synonymous with excellence in the railway sector,” said by the minister.