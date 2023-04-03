Indian Railways’ milestones in FY 2022-23 that put the country on global map

Indian Railways is working rapidly to modernise itself to enhance the passenger experience. In the FY 2022-23, the national transporter has achieved milestones in various categories including freight loading, construction of new line, doubling existing line, conversion of gauge from narrow to broad, production of locomotives, and electrification of existing and new track.

Indian Railways Freight loading:-

In the financial year 2022-23, the national transporter has recorded an increase of 6.63 percent in terms of loading as compared to FY 2021-22. In the FY 2022-23, it has loaded a total of 1,512 MT as compared to 1,418 MT in 2021-22. With this, the railways has achieved a freight revenue of Rs 2.44 lakh crores.

In this context, the Southern Railway zone has recorded highest ever loading of – cargo at 4.05 metric tonne, petroleum at 5.2 metric tonne, and food grain at 3.23 metric tonne, etc. It also registered about 80 per cent jump (earned Rs 6,345 crore) in its revenue in the passenger segment during the financial year 2022-23.

Indian Railways Electrification:-

The Ministry of Railways is working on a mission to fully electrify all the existing and new routes. It is targeted to become the largest green railway network by 2030. In the previous fiscal, a total of 6,542 route km have been electrified.

Indian Railways Gauge conversion:-

From April 01, 2022 to March 31, 2023, a total of 5,243 km of rail line has been converted and laid. It also built 1,065 flyovers and underpasses in the last fiscal.

Indian Railways Automatic Signalling:-

In a bid to increase the line capacity to operate more trains on the existing High Density Routes, the railways have upgraded 530 Kms with automatic signaling as compared to 218 Kms during 2021-22, thereby registering an increase of 143.12 percent. It is also the best figures achieved in automatic signaling in the history of the national transporter.

Gati Shakti Freight Terminals:-

The railway has prioritized the development of Gatishakti Freight Terminals across the country. This will help the national transporter to increase its model share in the freight segment. During FY 2022-23, a total of 30 freight terminals have been created as compared to 21 Freight Terminals in 2021-22.