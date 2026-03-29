Indian Railways has laid down clear guidelines for the use of middle berths in reserved coaches, aimed at ensuring convenience and fair space sharing among passengers during journeys.

A recent advisory shared by Southern Railway stated that the middle berth is meant strictly for night-time use and must remain folded during the day to ensure comfortable seating for all passengers. These norms are in line with Railway guidelines which define fixed sleeping and seating hours in reserved compartments.

These rules become important for a smoother travel experience, especially in coaches where multiple passengers share limited space.

When can passengers use the middle berth?

As per the Indian Railways norms, the middle berth can be utilised for sleeping only between 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM. This has been reiterated in the Southern Railway advisory and is also backed by the Railway Board Commercial circular No.60 of 2017, as cited by The Indian Express.

Outside these hours, the middle berth must remain folded. This allows passengers seated on the lower berth to sit comfortably and ensures that seating space is shared among all passengers during the day.

Did you know there are official railway norms for using the middle berth?🚆 The middle berth is meant for sleeping between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM only — during the day it must remain folded to ensure comfortable seating for all passengers. Be considerate, be aware and help make… pic.twitter.com/uQEpieAzP0 — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) March 24, 2026

What are the seating rules during the day?

The daytime seating accommodation is meant for passengers across lower, middle and upper berths. Keeping the middle berth open during the day is not allowed if it obstructs seating.

The folding of the middle berth during the day is essential to maintain comfort for all passengers.

What happens in case of a dispute?

In case of disagreements over the berth usage or timing, the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) has the authority to enforce the rules, as per Railway Board norms.

Railways have also advised passengers to be considerate in special situations. As per the same guidelines, co-passengers should cooperate with the sick, pregnant women, or elderly travellers if they require additional rest.

Overall, the middle berth rules are designed to balance sleeping comfort at night with seating convenience during the day.