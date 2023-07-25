scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Indian Railways’ Manmad-Mudkhed-Dhone Electrification Project is more than 50 per cent complete – Details inside

Contributing towards Mission 100% Electrification, the Manmad-Jalna section was successfully electrified (completing 514 RKM of the entire project).

Written by Anurag Kumar
Indian Railways
The total length of the project is 783 route kilometer (RKM), and the estimated cost is Rs 865 crore.

The Ministry of Railways has shared an update related to Manmad-Mudkhed-Dhone Electrification Project. The total length of the project is 783 route kilometer (RKM), and the estimated cost is Rs 865 crore. 

Contributing towards Mission 100% Electrification, the Manmad-Jalna section was successfully electrified (completing 514 RKM of the entire project). The project will benefit Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Also Read

With an aim to provide an eco-friendly, faster, and energy-efficient mode of transportation, Indian Railways is cruising towards 100 per cent electrification of its Broad-Gauge tracks. 

Also Read

By avoiding changes in traction power, the electrification of rail lines will help in providing seamless movement of trains. It will also lower enroute detention of (both the coaching and freight) trains. This, in turn, will lead to improved average speed of trains. 

Also Read

Also, it will lower the dependence of India on imported petroleum-based energy and improve the country’s energy security. 

Five zonal railways 100 per cent electrified!

It is relevant to note here that when it comes to zones, five zonal railways North Central Railway (NCR), East Coast Railway (ECOR), South Eastern Railways (SER), West Central Railway (WCR), and Eastern Railway (ER) are 100 per cent electrified.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-07-2023 at 17:22 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS