Indian Railways’ Manmad-Mudkhed-Dhone Electrification Project is more than 50 per cent complete – Details inside

The Ministry of Railways has shared an update related to Manmad-Mudkhed-Dhone Electrification Project. The total length of the project is 783 route kilometer (RKM), and the estimated cost is Rs 865 crore.

Contributing towards Mission 100% Electrification, the Manmad-Jalna section was successfully electrified (completing 514 RKM of the entire project). The project will benefit Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Also Read Redevelopment of Somnath Railway Station is in full swing – Check list of completed works

With an aim to provide an eco-friendly, faster, and energy-efficient mode of transportation, Indian Railways is cruising towards 100 per cent electrification of its Broad-Gauge tracks.

By avoiding changes in traction power, the electrification of rail lines will help in providing seamless movement of trains. It will also lower enroute detention of (both the coaching and freight) trains. This, in turn, will lead to improved average speed of trains.

Manmad-Mudkhed-Dhone Electrification Project (783 RKM)

🪙Est.Cost: ₹ 865 Cr.

The Manmad-Jalna section successfully electrified, completing 514 RKM of the entire project.

🚆Benefitting Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Maharashtra

🚆Contributing towards Mission 100% Electrification pic.twitter.com/dXOKiiEtjh — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 23, 2023

Also, it will lower the dependence of India on imported petroleum-based energy and improve the country’s energy security.

Five zonal railways 100 per cent electrified!

It is relevant to note here that when it comes to zones, five zonal railways North Central Railway (NCR), East Coast Railway (ECOR), South Eastern Railways (SER), West Central Railway (WCR), and Eastern Railway (ER) are 100 per cent electrified.