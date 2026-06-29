Passengers travelling by train may soon experience better punctuality and fewer delays, as Indian Railways has launched a new mobile application to monitor train movements in real time. The app is designed to help officials track delays quickly and take faster action to improve train operations.

Named Punctuality BZA, the Android-based application has been developed by the Vijayawada Division of the South Coast Railway.

It allows railway staff to check train status, delays, and other key updates instantly on their phones, making the system faster and more efficient than earlier desktop-based tools.

Key Features of the Punctuality BZA App

The app brings together all major operational information in one place. Its key features include:

Section-wise train status

Late Train Monitoring (LTM)

Punctuality Assessment Module (PAM) statistics

Lost-train identification

Automatic alerts when a train is delayed by more than 15 minutes

These features help railway officials quickly identify delays and take timely corrective action to improve train punctuality.

Replaces Time-Consuming Desktop Monitoring

According to Nusrat M. Mandrupkar, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Vijayawada Division, the app removes the need to depend on desktop-based systems for monitoring train operations.

It also solves the limitations of the existing ICMS web portal, which requires users to navigate multiple screens and complete repeated OTP-based logins. With the new mobile app, officials can access important information through a single dashboard.

Integrated with Late Train Monitoring System

The Punctuality BZA app has also been integrated with the Late Train Monitoring (LTM BZA) system, an in-house tool that automates train run documentation for Train Managers.

This integration allows officials to access real-time train movement and delay-related information, enabling faster responses to operational challenges.

Better Decision-Making and Passenger Service

Speaking about the new initiative, Mohit Sonakiya, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Vijayawada Division, said the application provides railway officials with real-time operational data.

He added that the app will support quicker interventions and data-driven decision-making while allowing field staff to focus more on safety and passenger service.