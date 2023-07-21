Good news for rail passengers! Indian Railways has launched a new initiative to yield better planning of train journeys. The national transporter has linked satellite cities to connecting railway stations across the country. Apart from this, the national transporter also adopted an innovative approach to link popular areas with station names. With this, the commuters would be able to easily identify small stations with popular areas or cities.

Objectives:

This new initiative will begin from today (July 21, 2023) onwards. The move will boost personalised passenger experience in ticket booking both on IRCTC website and Mobile application. This will provide an ease of communication in case of change in station due to operational reasons.

Supposedly, if the national transporter makes any changes in the scheduled stations due to any operational or maintenance reason, then the journey planner will show alternate stations in search. Earlier, this activity was done manually.

List of few stations linked

Presently, the railways has linked 175 cities with 725 railway stations across the country. This new function will be displayed on the journey planner and electronic reservation slip of the ticket. Of these, few stations with list of cities given below –

Ahmedabad : Ambli Road, Asarva Junction, Chandkheda Road, Chandlodiya, Gandhigram, Gandhinagar Cap, Maninagar, Sardargram, Sarkhej, Vastrapur, and Sabarmati BG.

Banaras: Varanasi City, Varanasi Junction, Dilwa, Banaras, Raja Talab and Sarnath.

Lucknow: Alamnagar, Aishbagh, Bakshi Ka Talab, Badshahnagar, Daliganj, Lucknow City, Lucknow NE, Lucknow NR, Mohibullapur, Gomati Nagar and Manak Nagar.

Jharsuguda: Belpahar, Brajrajnagar, Brundamal, Jharsuguda Junction, Lapanga and Jharsuguda Road.

Sambalpur: Hirakud, Sambalpur, Sambalpur Road and Sambalpur City.

Bhubaneshwar: Bhubaneshwar, Bani Bihar, Barang, Lingaraj TMP Road and Mancheswar.

How will this new initiative benefit passengers?

This new initiative will prove to be beneficial for rail commuters. For the convenience of tourists, this new initiative will ease the search of the station. This will link satellite cities to connecting railway stations. The places of tourist importance such as Kedarnath, Badrinath, Vaishnodevi and others will be mapped to the nearest railway station. With all these newest facilities, the passenger will plan their journey without any confusion.