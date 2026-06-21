Indian Railways on Sunday launched two new train services from Rajasthan, strengthening the state’s connectivity with Gujarat and Bihar.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the Bikaner (Lalgarh)-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Express from Bikaner and the Khatipura (Jaipur)-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express from Jaipur’s Khatipura station.

The Bikaner launch was held in the presence of Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal. In Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma joined Vaishnaw for the flag-off of the Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express

Bikaner-Ahmedabad Express: Route, stops, timings

The new Lalgarh-Sabarmati daily express will operate as train number 19408 from Lalgarh to Sabarmati and 19407 from Sabarmati to Lalgarh. Regular commercial service of train number 19407 will begin from Sabarmati on June 22, while train number 19408 will begin from Lalgarh on June 23.

Train 19407 will leave Sabarmati at 5.55 pm and reach Lalgarh at 8.10 am the next day. In the return direction, train 19408 will leave Lalgarh at 9.05 pm and reach Sabarmati at 11.30 am the next day.

The train will halt at Mehsana, Patan, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalore, Mokalsar, Samdari, Luni, Jodhpur, Gotan, Merta Road, Nagaur, Nokha and Bikaner.

The daily service is expected to benefit students, traders, working professionals and tourists travelling between Gujarat and western Rajasthan.

It will provide direct rail connectivity across key districts including Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Patan and Banaskantha in Gujarat, and Jalore, Balotra, Jodhpur, Nagaur and Bikaner in Rajasthan.

Jaipur-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express

The Khatipura (Jaipur)-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express will operate as train numbers 19725/19726. Regular operations will begin from Jaipur on June 22 and from Darbhanga on June 23.

The train will run six days a week, with no service from Jaipur on Fridays and no service from Darbhanga on Sundays.

As per the schedule, the train will leave Jaipur at 10.30 pm and reach Darbhanga at around 12.55 am on the third day. In the return direction, it will leave Darbhanga at 4.30 am and reach Jaipur at around 8.40 am the next day.

The train will halt at major stations including Dausa, Bandikui, Mandawar Mahuwa Road, Bharatpur, Agra, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur Central, Unnao, Aishbagh, Gomti Nagar, Barabanki, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Raxaul, Sitamarhi and Janakpur Road, among others.

The service is significant because only a weekly train currently operates between Ajmer and Darbhanga. The new near-daily link is expected to help passengers travelling for education, employment, business and family-related reasons.

Khatipura gets bigger role in Jaipur rail network

The launch also came alongside the inauguration of railway facilities at Khatipura. Vaishnaw said Jaipur’s rapid growth required capacity expansion through more platforms, better train maintenance facilities and mega terminals around the city.

He said arrangements had been made at Khatipura to maintain around 450 trains every month.

Vaishnaw also said railway projects worth over Rs 76,000 crore are currently being implemented in Rajasthan, while redevelopment and modernisation work is underway at around 1,300 railway stations across the country, including several in the state.