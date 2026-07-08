Good news for hearing-impaired passengers, especially those travelling through Badshahnagar railway station, near Lucknow. They will now have access to live train information in Indian Sign Language, following the launch of Indian Railways‘ first AI-powered sign language announcement system.

A new way to access train information

The system, installed on Platform 1 of the station, converts existing public address announcements into sign language and displays them on LED screens in real time. This includes announcements such as train arrivals and departures, delays, and platform allocations. Usually, this information is traditionally communicated only through audio announcements, leaving hearing-impaired travellers dependent on fellow passengers or railway staff.

The initiative has been rolled out by the Lucknow Division of North Eastern Railway, with the technology developed in-house by the division’s Signal and Telecommunication Department.

श्रवण बाधित यात्रियों के लिए शुरू की गयी ‘सांकेतिक भाषा ट्रेन सूचना प्रणाली’

पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे के बादशाहनगर स्टेशन पर AI-आधारित 'साइन लैंग्वेज ट्रेन इन्फॉर्मेशन सिस्टम' शुरू किया है,जिससे श्रवण बाधित यात्री बिना किसी की सहायता के यात्रा संबंधी जरूरी जानकारी स्वयं प्राप्त कर सकेंगे pic.twitter.com/hljlBltCfl — North Eastern Railway (@nerailwaygkp) July 7, 2026

The project was overseen by senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vaibhav Shrivastava and was developed in collaboration with Techtron Infotech, a private technology firm.

Trial run and validation

Before its rollout, the system underwent a two-month trial period at the station. Officials said the trial concluded with a demonstration attended by representatives of a Noida-based organisation that works with deaf and mute individuals, along with four certified sign language interpreters, who reviewed the system’s accuracy and usability.

Following the successful trial, the system has now been made fully operational at the station.

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Wider impact

Railway officials estimate that the facility could benefit more than one lakh persons with disabilities who are connected to Badshahnagar through rail travel, either as regular commuters or occasional passengers.

Badshahnagar is among the stations in the Lucknow Division that have seen a series of accessibility-related upgrades in recent years, and officials indicated that the sign language system marks a step toward making railway infrastructure more inclusive for passengers with disabilities. No timeline has been announced yet for extending the system to other stations in the division or across the North Eastern Railway network.