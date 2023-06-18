Indian Railways has embarked Bharat Gaurav Special Tourists train for ‘South Western Sojourn’ tour package. The 10 days rail tour commenced from Kerala’s Kochuveli railway station on Saturday. It will conclude on June 26, 2023 at Kochuveli railway station.

During its journey, the train will cover six places. These are – Mysore, Hampi, Shirdi, Shani Shingnagpur, Nashik, and Goa. However, the boarding and deboarding of passengers is available at a few selected stations.

The boarding points are – Kochuveli, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Ottappalam, Palakkad Jn, Podanur Jn, Erode Jn, and Salem Jn. The deboarding points are – Manguluru Jn, Kannur, Kozhikode, Shoranur Jn, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Kollam, and Kochuveli railway station.

List of places to visit:-

The passengers will be able to visit the following tourist places. These are:

Mysore – St Philomena Church, Mysore Palace, Brindavan Garden, Chamundi Hills and Rail Museum

Hampi

Shirdi – Shirdi Sai Mandir, Shani Shingnagpur

Nashik -Trimbakeshwar, Panchwati

Goa – Calangute Beach , Vagator , Basilica of Bom Jesus , and Se Cathedral.

Seats:-

A total of 754 passengers will be accommodated on this tourist train. The train has two types of class – Standard (544 seats) and Comfort (210 seats).

Coach composition:-

The train has three AC three Tier coaches, eight Sleeper Class coaches and 2 Luggage cum Brake vans and one pantry car.

Fare:-

The price of this rail tour package starts at Rs 18350 for passengers travelling in a standard class while for Comfort category, the fare is Rs 28,280 per passenger. The fare for children (5 to 11 years) in standard and comfort categories are Rs 17040 and Rs 26700 respectively.

The launch of Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train is in line with the Government of India initiatives “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism.