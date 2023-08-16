In a bid to enhance the train operations as well as passenger experience, Indian Railways is working tirelessly to launch new and advanced features on its route. Recently, it introduced the Train Management Cell (TMC) at the Office of Divisional Railway Manager’s (DRMs) Khurda Road. Khurda Road falls under the jurisdiction of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone.

This new system was inaugurated by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on August 14, 2023 (Monday). The Minister was in Odisha to flag off Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express with Tejas coaches from Bhubaneswar Railway station.

What is a Train Management Cell?

The Train Management Cell will provide real time train position to the commuters. Earlier, the passengers used to get the train position only from stations by arrival-departure reports of the train.

How will it improve passenger experience?

With this new system, the Train Management Cell will also be known on a timely basis without waiting for a report from the Station Manager. The Passenger Announcement System and Coach Indications Display have also been integrated with this. Coordination between stations intermediate between two different control boards will be easier as earlier we had to speak to them separately for forecasts regarding incoming trains. All Train Running information will be displayed on screen.

Significance of Real-time Train Information System:-

The Real-time Train Information System is being installed on the electric locomotives for automatic tracking of train movement data. This includes arrival, departure, run-through timings at the station en route as well as speed of the trains. This will also help in analysing actual running of each train in a particular section and will also come handy in pinpointing exact delays in section on various accounts. Now, the Train Controllers can track the location and speed of RTIS enabled locomotives/trains more accurately. The commuters can access the RTIS data o­n mobile phones.