Indian Railways is close to completing its new rail manufacturing unit at Kazipet, which will produce a new fleet of intercity trains aimed at improving short-distance travel across the country.

The Kazipet rail manufacturing unit will initially manufacture 200 intercity trains over the next five years. The project plans were reviewed on Wednesday by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu along with senior railway officials.

According to Railways, the new trains are being designed mainly for short-distance intercity travel with frequent stops between towns and nearby cities.

New trains aimed at daily commuters and short-distance passengers

Railway officials said the trains will typically operate on routes of around 300 km and are expected to help passengers travelling daily for education, healthcare and work-related needs.”

The intercity trains are being planned as shuttle-style services connecting nearby towns and cities across different parts of the country.

Officials believe the introduction of these trains could help shift a significant portion of local passenger traffic from roads to railways by offering an affordable travel option.

The trains will have a 20-coach configuration and will include modern passenger features such as automatic door closing systems, improved ventilation and safer coach design.

Modern features and energy-efficient technology

Railways said every coach in the train will have two toilets, one at each end, for passenger convenience.

The intercity trainsets will also be equipped with modern jerk-free couplers and advanced bogies.

According to the Railways, the trains are being designed for speeds of up to 130 kmph.

Another key feature of the trains will be regenerative braking technology, which allows the train to generate electricity during braking and feed the regenerated power back into the grid.

Railways says trains will support greener transport

Railway officials said the regenerative braking system will make the trains more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly compared to road-based transport systems.

The ministry added that the large-scale introduction of such intercity trainsets is expected to strengthen green and clean transport capacity across the country.

The Kazipet manufacturing unit is being developed as a versatile railway rolling stock production facility and will play a key role in manufacturing future intercity train fleets for Indian Railways.