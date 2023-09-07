scorecardresearch
Indian Railways Kanyakumari station’s fast-paced redevelopment in progress; world-class facilities to come up post transformation

The renovation initiative aims at providing passengers a world-class ambience, state-of-the-art infrastructure and airport-like facilities.

The tender for modernisation work of Kanyakumari railway station was awarded in November 2022.

The redevelopment of the Kanyakumari railway station in Tamil Nadu is progressing at a rapid pace. The station falls under the jurisdiction of Southern Railway’s (SR) Thiruvananthapuram division. The renovation initiative aims at providing passengers a world-class ambience, state-of-the-art infrastructure and airport-like facilities.

“The Kanyakumari station redevelopment project aims to enhance passenger experience and streamline railway operations with improved infrastructure and modern amenities,” the zonal railway said in a statement. 

Contract details of Kanyakumari station facelift project:-

The tender for modernisation work of Kanyakumari railway station was awarded in November 2022 to Chennai-based M/s Engineering Projects (India) Ltd. The mode of contract was EPC mode. The station will be renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 49.36 crore. The zonal railway has tasked Mumbai-based M/s TUV India Pvt Ltd with the work of Project Management services (PMS) at a cost of Rs 2.72 Crore.

Redevelopment work executed so far:-

The Southern Railway has completed the following works as part of the upgradation project. These are –

  • Preliminary works such as Mapping and Topographical survey,drone survey, tree inventory is completed.
  • Geotechnical investigation, Earth work excavation and PCC Completed for Substation building.
  • Approval of Architectural & 3D illustrative drawings of Ancillary and Terminal buildings.
  • Approval of 3D illustrative drawings, GFC Drawings for RPF and Sub-station building.
  • Establishment of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) and completion of Site Marking for Ancillary buildings.
  • Beginning of physical work for RPF and Sub-station building.
Redevelopment of Kanyakumari railway station in progress:-

  • GRIHA Registration, QC laboratory work and Setting up of a Batching plant are in progress.
  • Shifting of temporary toilet work and Goods approach road also in progress.
  • Architectural and structural Design of the Station Buildings, Ancillary buildings, FOB and Concourse is in progress.
  • Master Plan Re validation and Utility Tracer in station premises is in progress. 

First published on: 07-09-2023 at 09:18 IST

