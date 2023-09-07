The redevelopment of the Kanyakumari railway station in Tamil Nadu is progressing at a rapid pace. The station falls under the jurisdiction of Southern Railway’s (SR) Thiruvananthapuram division. The renovation initiative aims at providing passengers a world-class ambience, state-of-the-art infrastructure and airport-like facilities.
“The Kanyakumari station redevelopment project aims to enhance passenger experience and streamline railway operations with improved infrastructure and modern amenities,” the zonal railway said in a statement.
Contract details of Kanyakumari station facelift project:-
The tender for modernisation work of Kanyakumari railway station was awarded in November 2022 to Chennai-based M/s Engineering Projects (India) Ltd. The mode of contract was EPC mode. The station will be renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 49.36 crore. The zonal railway has tasked Mumbai-based M/s TUV India Pvt Ltd with the work of Project Management services (PMS) at a cost of Rs 2.72 Crore.
Redevelopment work executed so far:-
The Southern Railway has completed the following works as part of the upgradation project. These are –
- Preliminary works such as Mapping and Topographical survey,drone survey, tree inventory is completed.
- Geotechnical investigation, Earth work excavation and PCC Completed for Substation building.
- Approval of Architectural & 3D illustrative drawings of Ancillary and Terminal buildings.
- Approval of 3D illustrative drawings, GFC Drawings for RPF and Sub-station building.
- Establishment of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) and completion of Site Marking for Ancillary buildings.
- Beginning of physical work for RPF and Sub-station building.
Redevelopment of Kanyakumari railway station in progress:-
- GRIHA Registration, QC laboratory work and Setting up of a Batching plant are in progress.
- Shifting of temporary toilet work and Goods approach road also in progress.
- Architectural and structural Design of the Station Buildings, Ancillary buildings, FOB and Concourse is in progress.
- Master Plan Re validation and Utility Tracer in station premises is in progress.