Indian Railways loaded 142.21 million tonnes of freight in June 2026, a 4% rise over the 136.71 million tonnes moved in the same month last year, as demand from core sectors such as fertilisers and iron ore continued to hold up.

Passenger numbers also grew, with the railways carrying 63.81 crore passengers during the month against 62.37 crore a year earlier, according to figures released by the Ministry of Railways.

Why did Indian Railways’ freight loading increase in June?

The freight numbers were driven by gains across several commodity categories. Fertiliser loading rose 19.1% year-on-year, while the ‘Balance Other Goods’ category climbed 17.3%. Iron ore loading increased 9.4%, domestic coal rose 4.9%, total coal grew 3.6%, and clinker loading was up 7.2%.

Freight earnings for the month came in at roughly Rs 430 crore higher than in June 2025, a 3% increase in revenue terms, a slower pace than the growth in tonnage.

Coal supply to thermal power plants rose 7% compared with June last year, as the railways ramped up domestic coal movement to meet higher demand from power stations during the extended summer heat.

Indian Railways: June 2026 Freight & Passenger Numbers Freight Metric 2026 Freight loaded (June) 142.21 MT Freight earnings growth (June, YoY) +₹430 cr Total freight (Apr–Jun quarter) 419.08 MT Passengers (June) Segment 2026 Total passengers 63.81 cr Non-suburban 30.04 cr Suburban 33.77 cr Premium Train Fleet Category Services Vande Bharat 164 Amrit Bharat 72 Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

How much freight did Indian Railways transport in the April-June quarter?

Between April and June, Indian Railways moved 419.08 million tonnes of freight, up from 413.05 million tonnes in the same quarter of FY 2025-26. Iron ore loading for the quarter grew 7.44%, clinker rose 6.54%, and the Balance & Other Goods category increased 12.16% over the year-earlier period.

How many passengers travelled on Indian Railways in June 2026?

On the passenger side, growth was more modest but positive across both major segments. Non-suburban traffic, covering short and long-distance journeys, rose 3.9%, from 28.90 crore to 30.04 crore passengers. Suburban traffic grew at a slower 0.9%, from 33.46 crore to 33.77 crore.

What is the latest Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat train count?

The railways also expanded their premium and semi-premium train fleet during the month. The Vande Bharat network now stands at 164 services, with the addition of a Vande Bharat Sleeper service running between Howrah and Kamakhya. The Amrit Bharat category, positioned as an affordable long-distance alternative, expanded to 72 services after four new trains were introduced in June.