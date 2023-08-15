Indian Railways joins Independence Day celebrations; stations illuminated with tricolour lighting

All prominent Railway Stations, offices, and buildings including CSMT heritage structures and colonies are decorated with the National flag and are being illuminated with tricolour lighting. From Jammu and Kashmir to the southernmost point of India, various railway stations have been decked up to commemorate Independence Day. On top of this, the Iconic Railway Bridges are decorated with the National flag.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Railways, a record number of employees participated in campaigns organised on the occasion- ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Mera Mati Mera Desh’. Various programmes like Tiranga Yatra, and exhibitions about “Horrors of Partition Remembrance Day” at Railway stations. Some railway stations, like Firozpur Cantt Railway Station, also organised a nukkad natak depicting the tragedy and agony of partition on the eve of the 77th Independence Day.

All prominent Railway Stations illuminated in ‘Tiranga’ colours

Various railway stations in the country, like Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Churchgate (Mumbai), Ahmedabad, Kota and Asansol, witnessed the hoisting of the Indian national flag with buildings being lit up in ‘Tiranga’ colours.

Behold Mangaluru Railway Station of Karnataka, as it paints everything around with its brimming lighting at night commemorating the eve of 77th #IndependenceDayIndia. pic.twitter.com/aSkAuy3DFm — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 14, 2023

A blazing scene of Vadodara Railway Station of Gujarat as picturesque colours engulf the landscape, marking the eve of 77th #IndependenceDayIndia. pic.twitter.com/YfFlmyAVvc — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 14, 2023

Kota Jn. Railway Station of Rajasthan is among the many to be decorated with delightful lighting, a splendid portrait on the eve of the 77th #IndependenceDayIndia. pic.twitter.com/ZIwTY2HmCt — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 14, 2023

Furthermore, the National flag was distributed amongst the staff members of Railways and mass participation was observed by Railway employees in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ program.

Additionally, India Railways has been motivating the citizens of India through their social media handles to participate in the ongoing campaigns.