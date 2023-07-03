Indian Railways issues notification on viral video showing engine pulling Vande Bharat

After a video of an electric engine pulling a Vande Bharat train surfaced online and gained a lot of attention, Indian Railways clarified that the video was old and showed an empty rake of a Vande Bharat train being brought for a trial run. The empty coaching rake was going for commissioning, it added.

What did the video show?

The video which resulted in a lot of people criticising the government’s claims for Vande Bharat showed one of the Vande Bharat trains being pulled through a field as locals talked about it at the site.

Reactions to the video

Amongst the people who criticised the government was Joint Secretary, All India Congress Committee Krishna Allavaru. In his tweet, he linked the video and wrote, “The history of 70 years drags the lies of the last 9 years.”

Hindustan Times reported that a Twitter user reacted to the video saying, “We may take it as a joke, but there’s a scam here. Vande Bharat trains were told to have high speeds, like never before. Now when they are being pulled by the same Congress time engines. How?”

Another user pointed out that the old engine was launched during Congress’ time.

Where was the video shot?

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the video was shot near Uttar Pradesh’s Sakaldiha railway station on June 22 by Shashank Jaiswal. As he shared the video, Jaiswal wrote the train was being taken from Chennai’s Integral Coach factory to Patna. He added that no crew members were on board. The train was being pulled by a WAG-9 class engine, he further added.

Latest Vande Bharat updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat on July 7. This comes after he flagged off five new Vande Bharat trains in Bhopal earlier.