Indian Railways investment crosses record Rs 1 lakh crore mark in first four months of FY 23-24 – Details here

The Indian Railways’ investment in several ongoing projects surrounding infrastructure and safety across India till the month of July in the financial year 2023-24 crossed one lakh crore, as per a report by The Hindu. The report suggests that is the first time that the amount has crossed the one lakh crore threshold during the first four months of the financial year.

The financial year 2023-24 has a gross budgetary support of Rs 2.60,200 crore. Between April and July, the Railways ended up investing and utilising nearly 40% of that support. This amount stands at Rs 1,01,796 crore, the report said.

In the financial year 2022-23, the gross budgetary support set aside for the Indian Railways was Rs 2,03,983 crore. The total capex utilisation till July 2022 was Rs 63,887 crore, which amounted to 31% of the allocation.

Investment was seen in several infrastructural projects such as laying new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, enhancing passenger amenities and improving safety related works.

Augmenting capacity of network

Back in the financial year 2022-23, Rs 1 lakh crore was invested in augmenting capacity network through the whole year. However, this year the mark has been crossed in just the first four months.

The Indian Railways achieved commissioning of new lines and doubling, multi-tracking of 5,243 kilometres till April 2023. It also electrified up to 6,565 kilometres of track with an investment of Rs 6,657 crore. A total investment of Rs 25,913 crore was made for safety in strengthening tracks, bridges grade separators.

This year, higher investments in the Dedicated Freight Corridor (₹14,900 crore) and Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train (₹12,000 crore) in FY 22-23 were augmented.

Also, major expenditure has been on Vande Bharat trains. Till April 2023, wagon procurement jumped by 77.6% over previous year to 22,747 wagons. Modern rolling stock of ₹44,291 crore was procured for better passenger comfort and for augmenting the loading capacity.